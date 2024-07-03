Summary

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited, registered in 1993 is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of sugar, co-generation of power and industrial alcohol. The Company operates under the brand name Bundki and into three segments: Sugar, Co-generation and Distillery. The Company has 3 sugar manufacturing units, out of which 2 units namely Dwarikesh Nagar and Dwarikesh Puram are located in Bijnor District of Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) and one unit namely Dwarikesh Dham in Bareilly District (U.P.).The Company is an integrated conglomerate primarily engaged in the manufacture of sugar and allied products. From a humble beginning in 1993, when the Company commissioned first plant of 2500 TCD in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, the Company is today a multi-faceted, fast-growing industrial group with a strong presence in diversified fields such as sugar manufacturing, power and Ethanol/Industrial Alcohol production.The companys plants, with a combined capacity of 21,500 tons of sugar per day, are located in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, at Dwarikesh Nagar (Najibabad), Dwarikesh Puram (Afzalgarh) and at Dwarikesh Dham, Tehsil Faridpur, District- Bareilly. Their associated companies and organisations are active in New Delhi and Rajasthan having their distinct identities in the fields they operate in.In 2002, the Company increased crushing capacity at Dwarikesh Nagar plant to 6,500 TCD. It Commenced the supply of surplus co-generated power to the state electricity grid.In 2005,

