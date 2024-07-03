Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹57.99
Prev. Close₹57.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹383.35
Day's High₹58.18
Day's Low₹54.18
52 Week's High₹88.5
52 Week's Low₹55.03
Book Value₹42.53
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,006.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
803.25
720.86
654.46
560.08
Net Worth
822.08
739.69
673.29
578.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,974.06
1,838.84
1,336.12
1,429.94
yoy growth (%)
7.35
37.62
-6.56
20.12
Raw materials
-1,475.25
-1,431.06
-1,029.26
-1,148.93
As % of sales
74.73
77.82
77.03
80.34
Employee costs
-96.29
-92.74
-78.78
-69.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
218.67
119.8
71.57
102.15
Depreciation
-43.62
-40.89
-36.86
-32.5
Tax paid
-63.45
-28.26
1.88
-0.7
Working capital
-99.69
-96.18
513.07
-154.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.35
37.62
-6.56
20.12
Op profit growth
44.49
47.9
-4.5
-47.87
EBIT growth
49.49
60.08
-17.93
-50.58
Net profit growth
69.56
24.61
-27.59
-35.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2010
|Sept-2009
Gross Sales
577.28
484.6
Excise Duty
22.2
22.72
Net Sales
555.07
461.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.89
1.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & Company Secretary
B J Maheshwari
Managing Director
Vijay S Banka
Independent Director
K N Prithviraj
Independent Director
Nina Chatrath
Executive Chairman
Gautam R Morarka
Independent Director
Gopal B Hosur
Independent Director
Rajan Krishnanath Medhekar
Summary
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited, registered in 1993 is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of sugar, co-generation of power and industrial alcohol. The Company operates under the brand name Bundki and into three segments: Sugar, Co-generation and Distillery. The Company has 3 sugar manufacturing units, out of which 2 units namely Dwarikesh Nagar and Dwarikesh Puram are located in Bijnor District of Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) and one unit namely Dwarikesh Dham in Bareilly District (U.P.).The Company is an integrated conglomerate primarily engaged in the manufacture of sugar and allied products. From a humble beginning in 1993, when the Company commissioned first plant of 2500 TCD in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, the Company is today a multi-faceted, fast-growing industrial group with a strong presence in diversified fields such as sugar manufacturing, power and Ethanol/Industrial Alcohol production.The companys plants, with a combined capacity of 21,500 tons of sugar per day, are located in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, at Dwarikesh Nagar (Najibabad), Dwarikesh Puram (Afzalgarh) and at Dwarikesh Dham, Tehsil Faridpur, District- Bareilly. Their associated companies and organisations are active in New Delhi and Rajasthan having their distinct identities in the fields they operate in.In 2002, the Company increased crushing capacity at Dwarikesh Nagar plant to 6,500 TCD. It Commenced the supply of surplus co-generated power to the state electricity grid.In 2005,
Read More
The Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd is ₹1006.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd is ₹55.03 and ₹88.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.08%, 3 Years at -7.59%, 1 Year at -33.85%, 6 Month at -23.97%, 3 Month at -25.17% and 1 Month at -11.48%.
