iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Share Price

54.34
(-5.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open57.99
  • Day's High58.18
  • 52 Wk High88.5
  • Prev. Close57.52
  • Day's Low54.18
  • 52 Wk Low 55.03
  • Turnover (lac)383.35
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value42.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,006.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

57.99

Prev. Close

57.52

Turnover(Lac.)

383.35

Day's High

58.18

Day's Low

54.18

52 Week's High

88.5

52 Week's Low

55.03

Book Value

42.53

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,006.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Apr, 2024

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.09%

Non-Promoter- 2.46%

Institutions: 2.45%

Non-Institutions: 55.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.83

18.83

18.83

18.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

803.25

720.86

654.46

560.08

Net Worth

822.08

739.69

673.29

578.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,974.06

1,838.84

1,336.12

1,429.94

yoy growth (%)

7.35

37.62

-6.56

20.12

Raw materials

-1,475.25

-1,431.06

-1,029.26

-1,148.93

As % of sales

74.73

77.82

77.03

80.34

Employee costs

-96.29

-92.74

-78.78

-69.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

218.67

119.8

71.57

102.15

Depreciation

-43.62

-40.89

-36.86

-32.5

Tax paid

-63.45

-28.26

1.88

-0.7

Working capital

-99.69

-96.18

513.07

-154.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.35

37.62

-6.56

20.12

Op profit growth

44.49

47.9

-4.5

-47.87

EBIT growth

49.49

60.08

-17.93

-50.58

Net profit growth

69.56

24.61

-27.59

-35.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2010Sept-2009

Gross Sales

577.28

484.6

Excise Duty

22.2

22.72

Net Sales

555.07

461.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.89

1.53

View Annually Results

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & Company Secretary

B J Maheshwari

Managing Director

Vijay S Banka

Independent Director

K N Prithviraj

Independent Director

Nina Chatrath

Executive Chairman

Gautam R Morarka

Independent Director

Gopal B Hosur

Independent Director

Rajan Krishnanath Medhekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd

Summary

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited, registered in 1993 is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of sugar, co-generation of power and industrial alcohol. The Company operates under the brand name Bundki and into three segments: Sugar, Co-generation and Distillery. The Company has 3 sugar manufacturing units, out of which 2 units namely Dwarikesh Nagar and Dwarikesh Puram are located in Bijnor District of Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) and one unit namely Dwarikesh Dham in Bareilly District (U.P.).The Company is an integrated conglomerate primarily engaged in the manufacture of sugar and allied products. From a humble beginning in 1993, when the Company commissioned first plant of 2500 TCD in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, the Company is today a multi-faceted, fast-growing industrial group with a strong presence in diversified fields such as sugar manufacturing, power and Ethanol/Industrial Alcohol production.The companys plants, with a combined capacity of 21,500 tons of sugar per day, are located in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, at Dwarikesh Nagar (Najibabad), Dwarikesh Puram (Afzalgarh) and at Dwarikesh Dham, Tehsil Faridpur, District- Bareilly. Their associated companies and organisations are active in New Delhi and Rajasthan having their distinct identities in the fields they operate in.In 2002, the Company increased crushing capacity at Dwarikesh Nagar plant to 6,500 TCD. It Commenced the supply of surplus co-generated power to the state electricity grid.In 2005,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd share price today?

The Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd is ₹1006.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd is ₹55.03 and ₹88.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd?

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.08%, 3 Years at -7.59%, 1 Year at -33.85%, 6 Month at -23.97%, 3 Month at -25.17% and 1 Month at -11.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.10 %
Institutions - 2.45 %
Public - 55.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.