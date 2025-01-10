Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.83
18.83
18.83
18.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
803.25
720.86
654.46
560.08
Net Worth
822.08
739.69
673.29
578.91
Minority Interest
Debt
455.77
374.68
524.14
609.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
31.54
0
60.26
62.41
Total Liabilities
1,309.39
1,114.37
1,257.69
1,250.79
Fixed Assets
583.48
582.3
530.6
410.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.54
0.32
0.32
0.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
3.58
84.89
112.18
Networking Capital
691.8
488.31
603.34
726.65
Inventories
740.91
560.69
757.7
855.31
Inventory Days
140.09
169.77
Sundry Debtors
35.65
71.55
34.53
67.87
Debtor Days
6.38
13.47
Other Current Assets
21.16
21.61
33.21
60.53
Sundry Creditors
-43.16
-55.46
-109.85
-187.93
Creditor Days
20.31
37.3
Other Current Liabilities
-62.76
-110.08
-112.25
-69.13
Cash
33.56
39.85
38.55
1.18
Total Assets
1,309.38
1,114.36
1,257.7
1,250.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.