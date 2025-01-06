Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
218.67
119.8
71.57
102.15
Depreciation
-43.62
-40.89
-36.86
-32.5
Tax paid
-63.45
-28.26
1.88
-0.7
Working capital
-99.69
-96.18
513.07
-154.71
Other operating items
Operating
11.88
-45.53
549.65
-85.76
Capital expenditure
15.18
19.59
155.46
40.67
Free cash flow
27.06
-25.93
705.11
-45.09
Equity raised
1,120.52
933.42
738.41
512.72
Investing
-0.01
0
0.01
0
Financing
-80.28
-200.31
536.26
-128.28
Dividends paid
61.2
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,128.49
707.17
1,979.8
339.34
