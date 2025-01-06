iifl-logo-icon 1
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

54.34
(-5.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Dwarikesh Sugar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

218.67

119.8

71.57

102.15

Depreciation

-43.62

-40.89

-36.86

-32.5

Tax paid

-63.45

-28.26

1.88

-0.7

Working capital

-99.69

-96.18

513.07

-154.71

Other operating items

Operating

11.88

-45.53

549.65

-85.76

Capital expenditure

15.18

19.59

155.46

40.67

Free cash flow

27.06

-25.93

705.11

-45.09

Equity raised

1,120.52

933.42

738.41

512.72

Investing

-0.01

0

0.01

0

Financing

-80.28

-200.31

536.26

-128.28

Dividends paid

61.2

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,128.49

707.17

1,979.8

339.34

