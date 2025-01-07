Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,974.06
1,838.84
1,336.12
1,429.94
yoy growth (%)
7.35
37.62
-6.56
20.12
Raw materials
-1,475.25
-1,431.06
-1,029.26
-1,148.93
As % of sales
74.73
77.82
77.03
80.34
Employee costs
-96.29
-92.74
-78.78
-69.32
As % of sales
4.87
5.04
5.89
4.84
Other costs
-111.7
-113.78
-92.01
-69.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.65
6.18
6.88
4.83
Operating profit
290.79
201.25
136.06
142.49
OPM
14.73
10.94
10.18
9.96
Depreciation
-43.62
-40.89
-36.86
-32.5
Interest expense
-31.65
-47.65
-33.02
-25.31
Other income
3.16
7.09
5.4
17.47
Profit before tax
218.67
119.8
71.57
102.15
Taxes
-63.45
-28.26
1.88
-0.7
Tax rate
-29.01
-23.59
2.62
-0.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
155.21
91.53
73.45
101.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
155.21
91.53
73.45
101.44
yoy growth (%)
69.56
24.61
-27.59
-35.01
NPM
7.86
4.97
5.49
7.09
