Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

54.3
(-0.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,974.06

1,838.84

1,336.12

1,429.94

yoy growth (%)

7.35

37.62

-6.56

20.12

Raw materials

-1,475.25

-1,431.06

-1,029.26

-1,148.93

As % of sales

74.73

77.82

77.03

80.34

Employee costs

-96.29

-92.74

-78.78

-69.32

As % of sales

4.87

5.04

5.89

4.84

Other costs

-111.7

-113.78

-92.01

-69.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.65

6.18

6.88

4.83

Operating profit

290.79

201.25

136.06

142.49

OPM

14.73

10.94

10.18

9.96

Depreciation

-43.62

-40.89

-36.86

-32.5

Interest expense

-31.65

-47.65

-33.02

-25.31

Other income

3.16

7.09

5.4

17.47

Profit before tax

218.67

119.8

71.57

102.15

Taxes

-63.45

-28.26

1.88

-0.7

Tax rate

-29.01

-23.59

2.62

-0.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

155.21

91.53

73.45

101.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

155.21

91.53

73.45

101.44

yoy growth (%)

69.56

24.61

-27.59

-35.01

NPM

7.86

4.97

5.49

7.09

