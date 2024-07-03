Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
|Sept-2009
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
241.78
335.5
260.06
224.55
Excise Duty
11.2
11.01
11.55
11.18
Net Sales
230.58
324.48
248.51
213.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.12
0.77
0.78
0.75
Total Income
231.7
325.26
249.29
214.13
Total Expenditure
216.67
275.29
184.72
152.72
PBIDT
15.03
49.97
64.57
61.4
Interest
26.42
19.88
27.5
34.13
PBDT
-11.39
30.07
37.07
27.27
Depreciation
16.05
16.01
15.99
16.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.02
0.15
-1.25
-0.05
Deferred Tax
-7.97
3.55
9.47
-1.9
Reported Profit After Tax
-19.42
10.35
12.88
12.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-19.42
10.35
12.88
12.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-19.42
10.35
12.88
12.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
6.34
7.9
7.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.31
16.3
16.31
16.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
84,81,999
84,81,999
84,81,999
84,81,999
Public Shareholding (%)
51.99
51.99
51.99
51.99
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
78,33,177
78,32,677
78,32,677
78,32,677
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
48.01
48
48.01
48
PBIDTM(%)
6.51
15.39
25.98
28.78
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-8.42
3.19
5.18
5.71
