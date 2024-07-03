iifl-logo-icon 1
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

53.87
(-0.79%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2010Mar-2010Sept-2009Mar-2009

Gross Sales

241.78

335.5

260.06

224.55

Excise Duty

11.2

11.01

11.55

11.18

Net Sales

230.58

324.48

248.51

213.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.12

0.77

0.78

0.75

Total Income

231.7

325.26

249.29

214.13

Total Expenditure

216.67

275.29

184.72

152.72

PBIDT

15.03

49.97

64.57

61.4

Interest

26.42

19.88

27.5

34.13

PBDT

-11.39

30.07

37.07

27.27

Depreciation

16.05

16.01

15.99

16.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.02

0.15

-1.25

-0.05

Deferred Tax

-7.97

3.55

9.47

-1.9

Reported Profit After Tax

-19.42

10.35

12.88

12.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-19.42

10.35

12.88

12.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-19.42

10.35

12.88

12.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

6.34

7.9

7.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.31

16.3

16.31

16.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

84,81,999

84,81,999

84,81,999

84,81,999

Public Shareholding (%)

51.99

51.99

51.99

51.99

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

78,33,177

78,32,677

78,32,677

78,32,677

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

48.01

48

48.01

48

PBIDTM(%)

6.51

15.39

25.98

28.78

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-8.42

3.19

5.18

5.71

