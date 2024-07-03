iifl-logo-icon 1
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

54.3
(-0.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010Dec-2009Sept-2009

Gross Sales

91.29

150.49

165.23

170.27

99.19

Excise Duty

4.26

6.94

5.9

5.11

4.44

Net Sales

87.03

143.55

159.33

165.16

94.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.78

0.55

0.23

0.29

Total Income

87.37

144.33

159.88

165.39

95.04

Total Expenditure

101.11

115.56

159.93

115.37

68.77

PBIDT

-13.74

28.77

-0.05

50.02

26.27

Interest

12.94

13.47

11.3

8.59

11.48

PBDT

-26.68

15.3

-11.35

41.43

14.79

Depreciation

8.03

8.02

8.02

7.99

7.99

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.02

0

0.15

0

-1.25

Deferred Tax

-7.97

0

3.56

0

9.48

Reported Profit After Tax

-26.69

7.28

-23.08

33.44

-1.41

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-26.69

7.28

-23.08

33.44

-1.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-26.69

7.28

-23.08

33.44

-1.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

4.46

-14.15

20.5

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.31

16.31

16.31

16.31

16.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

84,81,999

84,81,999

84,81,999

0

84,81,999

Public Shareholding (%)

51.99

51.99

51.99

0

51.99

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

78,33,177

78,32,677

78,32,677

0

78,32,677

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

48.01

48.01

48.01

0

48.01

PBIDTM(%)

-15.78

20.04

-0.03

30.28

27.72

PBDTM(%)

-30.65

10.65

-7.12

25.08

15.6

PATM(%)

-30.66

5.07

-14.48

20.24

-1.48

