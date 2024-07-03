Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2010
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2010
|Dec-2009
|Sept-2009
Gross Sales
91.29
150.49
165.23
170.27
99.19
Excise Duty
4.26
6.94
5.9
5.11
4.44
Net Sales
87.03
143.55
159.33
165.16
94.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.78
0.55
0.23
0.29
Total Income
87.37
144.33
159.88
165.39
95.04
Total Expenditure
101.11
115.56
159.93
115.37
68.77
PBIDT
-13.74
28.77
-0.05
50.02
26.27
Interest
12.94
13.47
11.3
8.59
11.48
PBDT
-26.68
15.3
-11.35
41.43
14.79
Depreciation
8.03
8.02
8.02
7.99
7.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.02
0
0.15
0
-1.25
Deferred Tax
-7.97
0
3.56
0
9.48
Reported Profit After Tax
-26.69
7.28
-23.08
33.44
-1.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-26.69
7.28
-23.08
33.44
-1.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-26.69
7.28
-23.08
33.44
-1.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
4.46
-14.15
20.5
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.31
16.31
16.31
16.31
16.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
84,81,999
84,81,999
84,81,999
0
84,81,999
Public Shareholding (%)
51.99
51.99
51.99
0
51.99
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
78,33,177
78,32,677
78,32,677
0
78,32,677
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
48.01
48.01
48.01
0
48.01
PBIDTM(%)
-15.78
20.04
-0.03
30.28
27.72
PBDTM(%)
-30.65
10.65
-7.12
25.08
15.6
PATM(%)
-30.66
5.07
-14.48
20.24
-1.48
