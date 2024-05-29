iifl-logo-icon 1
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd AGM

48.57
(1.23%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:39:59 AM

Dwarikesh Sugar CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Jun 202430 Apr 2024
We wish to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, wherein, interalia the following decisions were taken: 1. Adoption of Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2024; 2. The 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at the registered office of the company. The Register of Members will be closed from Sunday, June 23, 2024 to Saturday, June 29, 2024 (both days inclusive). The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at 12.35 p.m. & concluded at 2.25 p.m. You are kindly requested to take the same on record. Revision in RECORD DATE (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Outcome of 30th Annual General Meeting held on June 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024) Voting Results with Combined Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)

