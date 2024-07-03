Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Summary

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited, registered in 1993 is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of sugar, co-generation of power and industrial alcohol. The Company operates under the brand name Bundki and into three segments: Sugar, Co-generation and Distillery. The Company has 3 sugar manufacturing units, out of which 2 units namely Dwarikesh Nagar and Dwarikesh Puram are located in Bijnor District of Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) and one unit namely Dwarikesh Dham in Bareilly District (U.P.).The Company is an integrated conglomerate primarily engaged in the manufacture of sugar and allied products. From a humble beginning in 1993, when the Company commissioned first plant of 2500 TCD in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, the Company is today a multi-faceted, fast-growing industrial group with a strong presence in diversified fields such as sugar manufacturing, power and Ethanol/Industrial Alcohol production.The companys plants, with a combined capacity of 21,500 tons of sugar per day, are located in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, at Dwarikesh Nagar (Najibabad), Dwarikesh Puram (Afzalgarh) and at Dwarikesh Dham, Tehsil Faridpur, District- Bareilly. Their associated companies and organisations are active in New Delhi and Rajasthan having their distinct identities in the fields they operate in.In 2002, the Company increased crushing capacity at Dwarikesh Nagar plant to 6,500 TCD. It Commenced the supply of surplus co-generated power to the state electricity grid.In 2005, it commissioned a distillery at Dwarikesh Nagar plant with a capacity of 30,000 litres/ day; commissioned Dwarikesh Puram plant with a crushing capacity of 7,500 TCD and a cogeneration capacity of 9MW.In 2007, it commissioned Dwarikesh Dham plant with a crushing capacity of 7,500 TCD and a cogeneration capacity of 36 MW (surplus of 24 MW). Increased cogeneration capacity at Dwarikesh Puram plant to 33 MW, resulting in a surplus of 24MW.In 2008, it commenced supplying surplus power to the state electricity grid from the Dwarikesh Puram and Dwarikesh Dham plants.The Company embarked on the expansion of distillery capacity at the Dwarikesh Nagar plant with an envisaged investment of ~ Rs145 crore in 2019 and resulting to this, the expanded distillery operations commenced on 23rd December, 2019. It stabilised the distillery with a capacity of 130 KLPD. It set up a Co2 producing unit in 2020. In 2021, it recalibrated the distillery capacity and stabilized it at 162.5 KLPD.The Companys aggregate cane crushing capacity was 21,500 tonnes per day as on March 31, 2022. Besides, the Company possessed an installed manufacturing capacity of 162.5 kilolitres of industrial alcohol per day and co-generated 91 MW of renewable powerby the close of the year 2021-22. In 2023, it further set up a 175 KLPD distillery at the Dwarikesh Dham Sugar Unit.