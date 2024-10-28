Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday October 28 2024 to consider following: 1. To consider & take on record Unaudited Financial Results for quarter (Q2) & half year ended September 30 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Further the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has already been closed for all the Designated Persons (including Directors and designated employees) and their immediate relatives covered under Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders (Code of Conduct) and pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) from October 01 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The same has already been intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide our letter no. DSIL/2024-25/170 dated September 25 2024. We wish to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, October 28, 2024. The meeting commenced at 12.30 p.m. and interalia the following decisions were taken: 1. Adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for (Q2) quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 together with Statement of Assets & Liabilities & Cash Flow statement along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 The meeting was concluded at 2.05 p.m. You are kindly requested acknowledge the receipt and take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 31 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1. To consider & approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024; Further the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has already been closed for all the Designated Persons (including Directors and designated employees) and their immediate relatives covered under Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders (Code of Conduct) and pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) from July 01 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended June 30 2024. The same has already been intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide our letter no. DSIL/2024-25/097 dated June 25 2024. You are kindly requested to bring this information to the notice of all the concerned. We wish to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audo Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility. The meeting commenced at 12.30 p.m. and interalia the following decisions were taken: 1. Adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for first quarter ended June 30, 2024 together with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors. The meeting was concluded at 1.50 p.m. You are kindly requested acknowledge the receipt and take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024) Clarification (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday April 30 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1. To consider & approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024; 2. To fix date of Annual General Meeting Book Closure & Record Date. Further the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has already been closed for all the Designated Persons (including Directors and designated employees) and their immediate relatives covered under Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders (Code of Conduct) and pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) from March 31 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The same has already been intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide our letter no. DSIL/2023-24/339 dated March 22 2024. We wish to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, wherein, interalia the following decisions were taken: 1. Adoption of Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2024; 2. The 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at the registered office of the company. The Register of Members will be closed from Sunday, June 23, 2024 to Saturday, June 29, 2024 (both days inclusive). The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at 12.35 p.m. & concluded at 2.25 p.m. You are kindly requested to take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Friday March 08 2024 inter-alia to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Re. 1/- each as well as matters related/ incidental thereto in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder) the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. Kindly take the information on record and inform the members accordingly. Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting approved:- a. the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company having a face value of 7 1 (Rupee One Only) (Equity Shares) from all shareholders/ beneficial owners of the Equity Shares of the Company, including promoters and members of the promoter group, as on record date, as mentioned below, on a proportionate basis, through the tender offer route, using mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange as prescribed under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the Buyback Regulations) and such other circulars or notifications issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time. b. The details of Buyback as required under Regulation 30 are as under: (see company announcement on bse website: www.bseindia.com for details) c.The Buyback Offer Size represents 4.50% of the aggregate of the Companys fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves based on audited financial statements of the Company, respectively, for the financial year ended on 31 March, 2023, which is less than 10% of the aggregate of the total paid-up capital and free reserves of the Company in accordance with Regulation 4(i) read with provision to Regulation 5(i)(b) of the SEBI Buyback Regulations. Since the proposed buyback is of less than 10% of the total paid up equity capital and free reserves of the Company, the approval of shareholders is not required. d.The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other statutory details will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations. e.The Board has constituted a committee called Buyback Committee and delegated its powers to do such acts, deeds, matters, and things as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary, expedient, usual or proper in relation to the proposed Buyback. The Board has appointed Mr. Balkishan Jawarilal Maheshwari, as the Compliance Officer for the purposes of the proposed Buyback. f.The Board has appointed Centrum Capital Limited, as the merchant banker to the Buyback or manager to the: Buyback in accordance with the Companies Act, as amended and Buyback Regulations. g) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and Regulation 9(i) of the Buyback Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Wednesday, 20th March, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback. This is with reference to earlier letter dated March 08, 2024, 2024 vide DSIL/2023-24/321, we had submitted the Outcome of Board Meeting. We would like to inform you that, due to technical glitch the file was not machine searchable format, we are once again enclosing herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting once again in machine readable format. Please note that there is no change in any of the details submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.03.2024) Certified True Copy of Board Resolution dated March 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.03.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024