Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Share Price Live

3.95
(-4.82%)
Nov 3, 2014|12:00:00 AM

  • Open4.3
  • Day's High4.3
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.15
  • Day's Low3.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)3.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-126.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:55 PM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.52%

Non-Promoter- 32.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Feb-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

182.34

182.34

182.34

182.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-574.68

-572.73

-569.51

-564.75

Net Worth

-392.34

-390.39

-387.17

-382.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

15.23

82.94

50.44

125.4

yoy growth (%)

-81.63

64.4

-59.77

-55.18

Raw materials

-15.61

-79.37

-61.33

-204.19

As % of sales

102.51

95.69

121.57

162.82

Employee costs

-4.81

-5.46

-5.97

-8.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-21.56

-19.82

-107.39

-240.2

Depreciation

-7.02

-7.72

-24.73

-25.18

Tax paid

0

0

0

-49.78

Working capital

-5.86

-11.12

-24.17

-104.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-81.63

64.4

-59.77

-55.18

Op profit growth

25.11

-57.31

-81.26

-1,517.53

EBIT growth

11.35

-61.68

-70.17

1,845.3

Net profit growth

8.77

-81.54

-62.96

431.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

16.57

86.82

54.72

147.17

306.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.57

86.82

54.72

147.17

306.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.27

1.95

2.56

0.56

6.32

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

1,080.2

019,181.53-231.70.83813.67142.84

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

597.25

35.0812,061.65220.0211,503.68177.37

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

369.7

32.568,088.28175.040.681,549.3141.92

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

33.25

07,077.2354.402,542.5-6.13

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,908.5

46.384,854.2435.160.32493.871,418.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

M P Purushothaman

Director

Nisha Purushothaman

Independent Director

R Rangachari

Additional Director

Suresh Raj Madhok

Registered Office

Ayyapareddipalem,

Naidupet,

Andhra Pradesh - 524126

Tel: 91-861-248150/248171

Website: http://www.empeegroup.co.in

Email: cs@empeegroup.co.in

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Empee Sugars & Chemicals belongs to the Empee group headed by M P Purushothaman. Other group companies include Empee Distilleries, Empee Leasing and Finance, Madras International Hotel, among others.T...
Reports by Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is ₹16.58 Cr. as of 03 Nov ‘14

What is the PE and PB ratio of Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 03 Nov ‘14

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Nov ‘14

What is the CAGR of Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -42.60%, 3 Years at -38.58%, 1 Year at -5.95%, 6 Month at -14.13%, 3 Month at -23.30% and 1 Month at -5.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

