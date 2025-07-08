Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹4.3
Prev. Close₹4.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.19
Day's High₹4.3
Day's Low₹3.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-126.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Feb-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
182.34
182.34
182.34
182.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-574.68
-572.73
-569.51
-564.75
Net Worth
-392.34
-390.39
-387.17
-382.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
15.23
82.94
50.44
125.4
yoy growth (%)
-81.63
64.4
-59.77
-55.18
Raw materials
-15.61
-79.37
-61.33
-204.19
As % of sales
102.51
95.69
121.57
162.82
Employee costs
-4.81
-5.46
-5.97
-8.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-21.56
-19.82
-107.39
-240.2
Depreciation
-7.02
-7.72
-24.73
-25.18
Tax paid
0
0
0
-49.78
Working capital
-5.86
-11.12
-24.17
-104.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-81.63
64.4
-59.77
-55.18
Op profit growth
25.11
-57.31
-81.26
-1,517.53
EBIT growth
11.35
-61.68
-70.17
1,845.3
Net profit growth
8.77
-81.54
-62.96
431.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
16.57
86.82
54.72
147.17
306.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.57
86.82
54.72
147.17
306.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.27
1.95
2.56
0.56
6.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
1,080.2
|0
|19,181.53
|-231.7
|0.83
|813.67
|142.84
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
597.25
|35.08
|12,061.65
|220.02
|1
|1,503.68
|177.37
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
369.7
|32.56
|8,088.28
|175.04
|0.68
|1,549.3
|141.92
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
33.25
|0
|7,077.23
|54.4
|0
|2,542.5
|-6.13
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,908.5
|46.38
|4,854.24
|35.16
|0.32
|493.87
|1,418.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
M P Purushothaman
Director
Nisha Purushothaman
Independent Director
R Rangachari
Additional Director
Suresh Raj Madhok
Ayyapareddipalem,
Naidupet,
Andhra Pradesh - 524126
Tel: 91-861-248150/248171
Website: http://www.empeegroup.co.in
Email: cs@empeegroup.co.in
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Empee Sugars & Chemicals belongs to the Empee group headed by M P Purushothaman. Other group companies include Empee Distilleries, Empee Leasing and Finance, Madras International Hotel, among others.T...
