iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.95
(-4.82%)
Nov 3, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

15.23

82.94

50.44

125.4

yoy growth (%)

-81.63

64.4

-59.77

-55.18

Raw materials

-15.61

-79.37

-61.33

-204.19

As % of sales

102.51

95.69

121.57

162.82

Employee costs

-4.81

-5.46

-5.97

-8.09

As % of sales

31.61

6.59

11.84

6.45

Other costs

-9.91

-10.17

-11.43

-64.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

65.07

12.27

22.66

51.15

Operating profit

-15.11

-12.07

-28.29

-151.03

OPM

-99.19

-14.56

-56.08

-120.43

Depreciation

-7.02

-7.72

-24.73

-25.18

Interest expense

0

-0.46

-56.87

-70.81

Other income

0.58

0.44

2.5

6.82

Profit before tax

-21.56

-19.82

-107.39

-240.2

Taxes

0

0

0

-49.78

Tax rate

0

0

0

20.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.56

-19.82

-107.39

-289.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-21.56

-19.82

-107.39

-289.98

yoy growth (%)

8.77

-81.54

-62.96

431.26

NPM

-141.53

-23.89

-212.88

-231.23

Empee Sugars : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.