|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
15.23
82.94
50.44
125.4
yoy growth (%)
-81.63
64.4
-59.77
-55.18
Raw materials
-15.61
-79.37
-61.33
-204.19
As % of sales
102.51
95.69
121.57
162.82
Employee costs
-4.81
-5.46
-5.97
-8.09
As % of sales
31.61
6.59
11.84
6.45
Other costs
-9.91
-10.17
-11.43
-64.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
65.07
12.27
22.66
51.15
Operating profit
-15.11
-12.07
-28.29
-151.03
OPM
-99.19
-14.56
-56.08
-120.43
Depreciation
-7.02
-7.72
-24.73
-25.18
Interest expense
0
-0.46
-56.87
-70.81
Other income
0.58
0.44
2.5
6.82
Profit before tax
-21.56
-19.82
-107.39
-240.2
Taxes
0
0
0
-49.78
Tax rate
0
0
0
20.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.56
-19.82
-107.39
-289.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-21.56
-19.82
-107.39
-289.98
yoy growth (%)
8.77
-81.54
-62.96
431.26
NPM
-141.53
-23.89
-212.88
-231.23
