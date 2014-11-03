Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-21.56
-19.82
-107.39
-240.2
Depreciation
-7.02
-7.72
-24.73
-25.18
Tax paid
0
0
0
-49.78
Working capital
-5.86
-11.12
-24.17
-104.61
Other operating items
Operating
-34.44
-38.66
-156.3
-419.78
Capital expenditure
-8.92
-104.95
15.17
2.06
Free cash flow
-43.36
-143.61
-141.13
-417.71
Equity raised
-786.9
-795.06
-625.38
-37.05
Investing
-6.67
-4.24
-5.05
6.35
Financing
540.39
-1.13
56.97
156.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-296.55
-944.05
-714.59
-292.16
No Record Found
