Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.95
(-4.82%)
Nov 3, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-21.56

-19.82

-107.39

-240.2

Depreciation

-7.02

-7.72

-24.73

-25.18

Tax paid

0

0

0

-49.78

Working capital

-5.86

-11.12

-24.17

-104.61

Other operating items

Operating

-34.44

-38.66

-156.3

-419.78

Capital expenditure

-8.92

-104.95

15.17

2.06

Free cash flow

-43.36

-143.61

-141.13

-417.71

Equity raised

-786.9

-795.06

-625.38

-37.05

Investing

-6.67

-4.24

-5.05

6.35

Financing

540.39

-1.13

56.97

156.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-296.55

-944.05

-714.59

-292.16

