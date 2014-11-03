iifl-logo
Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

3.95
(-4.82%)
Nov 3, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Feb-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

182.34

182.34

182.34

182.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-574.68

-572.73

-569.51

-564.75

Net Worth

-392.34

-390.39

-387.17

-382.41

Minority Interest

Debt

772.38

772.38

772.18

770.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

380.04

381.99

385.01

388.34

Fixed Assets

335.78

341.49

347.96

354.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

43.35

39.6

36.14

32.75

Inventories

13.99

13.99

13.99

13.99

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.88

0.88

0.88

0.88

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

76.98

73.22

69.75

66.53

Sundry Creditors

-40.96

-40.96

-40.96

-41.09

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.54

-7.53

-7.52

-7.56

Cash

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.97

Total Assets

380.03

381.99

385

388.32

