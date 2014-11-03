Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Feb-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
182.34
182.34
182.34
182.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-574.68
-572.73
-569.51
-564.75
Net Worth
-392.34
-390.39
-387.17
-382.41
Minority Interest
Debt
772.38
772.38
772.18
770.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
380.04
381.99
385.01
388.34
Fixed Assets
335.78
341.49
347.96
354.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
43.35
39.6
36.14
32.75
Inventories
13.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.88
0.88
0.88
0.88
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
76.98
73.22
69.75
66.53
Sundry Creditors
-40.96
-40.96
-40.96
-41.09
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.54
-7.53
-7.52
-7.56
Cash
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.97
Total Assets
380.03
381.99
385
388.32
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.