Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-80.91
58.66
-62.82
-52.03
Op profit growth
53.46
-47.49
-83.93
-518.79
EBIT growth
25.32
-52.54
-72.28
-1,643.04
Net profit growth
22.34
-75.32
-64
627.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-114.12
-14.18
-42.87
-99.2
EBIT margin
-172.07
-26.19
-87.59
-117.49
Net profit margin
-195.73
-30.52
-196.28
-202.71
RoCE
-6.17
-4.93
-10.07
-28.11
RoNW
2.18
1.79
8.27
61.36
RoA
-1.75
-1.43
-5.64
-12.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.15
-8.9
-32.02
-77.62
Book value per share
-90.85
-85.71
-89.9
-64.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.23
-0.66
-0.2
-0.03
P/B
-0.02
-0.06
-0.07
-0.04
EV/EBIDTA
-45.93
-71.95
-39.86
-5.2
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-10.06
-7.13
-2.21
19.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
267.16
50.57
106.03
153.22
Inventory days
374.14
67.24
130.18
182.71
Creditor days
-416.7
-116.93
-125.26
-89.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.77
3.92
0.77
2.22
Net debt / equity
-2.18
-2.3
-2.13
-2.74
Net debt / op. profit
-43.99
-67.3
-34.36
-5.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-105.76
-94.18
-118.32
-149.07
Employee costs
-33.08
-6.39
-12.44
-6.26
Other costs
-75.28
-13.61
-12.1
-43.87
