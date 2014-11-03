iifl-logo
Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Key Ratios

3.95
(-4.82%)
Nov 3, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-80.91

58.66

-62.82

-52.03

Op profit growth

53.46

-47.49

-83.93

-518.79

EBIT growth

25.32

-52.54

-72.28

-1,643.04

Net profit growth

22.34

-75.32

-64

627.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-114.12

-14.18

-42.87

-99.2

EBIT margin

-172.07

-26.19

-87.59

-117.49

Net profit margin

-195.73

-30.52

-196.28

-202.71

RoCE

-6.17

-4.93

-10.07

-28.11

RoNW

2.18

1.79

8.27

61.36

RoA

-1.75

-1.43

-5.64

-12.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-10.15

-8.9

-32.02

-77.62

Book value per share

-90.85

-85.71

-89.9

-64.67

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.23

-0.66

-0.2

-0.03

P/B

-0.02

-0.06

-0.07

-0.04

EV/EBIDTA

-45.93

-71.95

-39.86

-5.2

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-10.06

-7.13

-2.21

19.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

267.16

50.57

106.03

153.22

Inventory days

374.14

67.24

130.18

182.71

Creditor days

-416.7

-116.93

-125.26

-89.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.77

3.92

0.77

2.22

Net debt / equity

-2.18

-2.3

-2.13

-2.74

Net debt / op. profit

-43.99

-67.3

-34.36

-5.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-105.76

-94.18

-118.32

-149.07

Employee costs

-33.08

-6.39

-12.44

-6.26

Other costs

-75.28

-13.61

-12.1

-43.87

