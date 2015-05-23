To

The Members of

EMPEE SUGARS & CHEMICALS LIMITED

Report on Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of EMPEE SUGARS & CHEMICALS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet for the Year ended as at March 31, 2015, and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended on that date along with the Cash Flow statement annexed thereto, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with reference to the preparation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatements.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2015, and its profit and its cash flow for the year ended 31.03.2015 except:-

a) The accumulated losses of the company have exceeded the net worth of the company. Hence the company has made a reference to BIFR under the sick industrial companies Act. And the Company has been registered under BIFR vide case no:69/2014. However, the accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

b) The company has received amount of Rs. 140.37 crores from 7th July 2008 to 30th September 2012 (refer note no 4) towards share application money from holding company Empee Distilleries Ltd. These shares could not be allotted to the applicant company in view of the non-receipt of approval from the SEBI and stock Exchange.

c) Confirmation of Sundry debtors, Trade payables, Advance to suppliers, Cane advances, Harvest Advance and other deposit is subject to confirmation and reconciliation.(refer note no 8, 16, 18 & 38)

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

And attention of the members is drawn regarding write off of Rs. 99.10 Crores relating to inventories. As explained by the Management the diminution in realizable value of inventories are due to quality, moisture and GVC Contents of coal, TRS contents in Molasses and ICUMSA in Sugar over the years. The company has written off receivables amounting to Rs. 44 Crores Refer Note No.15, 16 and 21.

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company for the year ended as at March 31, 2015;

b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Loss for the yearended on that date; and

c) In the case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on the date

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:-

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2015 ("theOrder") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the effects / possible effects of the matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion, in our opinion, theBalanceSheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2015, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2015, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:-

i. the company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position except the reference to the BIFR and the proceedings under the SARFAESI Act initiated by the bankers and some of the project creditors have gone to the court for the winding up of the company;

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the company;

For Venkatesh& Co., Chartered Accountants F.R.No.004636S CA Dasaraty V Place:- Chennai M.No.026336 Date:-23/05/2015 Partner

Annexure to Independent Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date)

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company, as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit, we report that,

1. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information.

b) As explained to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

2. a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

c) The company has maintained proper records of inventories. As explained to us, there were no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records.

3. a) The company has given interest free loan to one of its Subsidiary Companies of Rs. 44.87 Crores without stipulation as to the repayment of principal.

b) In the light of (a) we do not comment on the principal amount and interest or other conditions or security of loans.

c) In the light of (a) we do not comment on the reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest.

4. In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us the internal control procedure of the Company are commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business with regards to Fixed Assets other assets and with regard to the sale of Services. No instance of continuing failure to correct major weakness in internal control was noticed.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Therefore the provisions of section 73 to Section 76 of the Companies Act 2013 and rules framed there under are not applicable.

6. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Accounting Records) Rules, 2011 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 209(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been maintained. We have, however not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. a) According to the records of the company, there have been delays in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Service tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. The details of the same are as follows:

Name of the State Act Nature of Dues Amount involved Period to which the Status Rs. in Lacs case relates A.P. Sugar Cane regulation of Sugar Cane Act Andhra Pradesh Purchase tax payable 522.66 1994 - 2001 Paid Rs. 1.2 Crs towards said dues Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax payable – Man Power Services 10.54 2013-2014 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Reverse Charge – Legal Services 2.77 2013-2014 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Reverse Charge – Sitting Fees 0.57 2013-2014 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Reverse Charge 42.41 2014-2015 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 3.29 2014-2015

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, except the following there are no dues of Income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

Name of the State Act Nature of Dues Amount involved Period to which the case relates Dispute is pending before Rs. in Lacs A.P. Sugar Cane regulation of Sugar Cane Act Andhra Pradesh Purchase tax payable 729.59 1994 - 2001 Asst Cane Commissioner

c) The company is not required to transfer any amount to investor education and protection fund as per the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules made there under.

8. The accumulated losses of the company have exceeded the net worth of the company as at the end of the financial year. The company has incurred cash losses in the current year and also in the immediately preceding financial year. The company has made a reference to BIFR.

9. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the bankers of the company have approved CDR (Corporate Debt Restructure) scheme in respect of Ambasamudram project for terms loans amounting to Rs.388.47 Lakhs. As per the scheme, the repayments of interest &Principals have been restructured and the first repayment commences from September, 2014. During the year over dues interest payable amount to Rs.2,827.32lakhsand principal amount of Rs.2,526.37 lakhs.

10. The company has not given guarantee for loans taken by others from In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the information available, no loans and advances have been granted by the company on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

11. According to the records of the company, the company has not obtained any term loans during the financial year. Hence, comments under the clause are not called for.

12. According to information and explanations furnished to us no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year.