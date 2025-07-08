iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Company Summary

3.95
(-4.82%)
Nov 3, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Summary

Empee Sugars & Chemicals belongs to the Empee group headed by M P Purushothaman. Other group companies include Empee Distilleries, Empee Leasing and Finance, Madras International Hotel, among others.The company came out with a public issue in the second half of 1991 to commission a 2500-tcd sugar project in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. Production, scheduled to start from Jan.92, stretched to Apr.92 due to the inordinate delay in supply, erection and commissioning of the plant, and severe effects of a cyclone.Future plans for the group include an expansion of crushing capacity at ESCL from 2500 tcd to 3500 tcd. The company intends to establish a co-generation power project costing Rs 50 cr, which will be attached to the factory at Nellore.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.