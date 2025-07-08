Empee Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Summary

Empee Sugars & Chemicals belongs to the Empee group headed by M P Purushothaman. Other group companies include Empee Distilleries, Empee Leasing and Finance, Madras International Hotel, among others.The company came out with a public issue in the second half of 1991 to commission a 2500-tcd sugar project in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. Production, scheduled to start from Jan.92, stretched to Apr.92 due to the inordinate delay in supply, erection and commissioning of the plant, and severe effects of a cyclone.Future plans for the group include an expansion of crushing capacity at ESCL from 2500 tcd to 3500 tcd. The company intends to establish a co-generation power project costing Rs 50 cr, which will be attached to the factory at Nellore.