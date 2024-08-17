Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹133.5
Prev. Close₹134.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹629.68
Day's High₹136.8
Day's Low₹130.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)338.87
P/E2.3
EPS56.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
26.04
26.04
26.04
26.04
Preference Capital
50
50
50
50
Reserves
-144.79
-151.08
-74.83
-20.26
Net Worth
-68.75
-75.04
1.2
55.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1,165.86
1,382.13
1,152.21
958.77
yoy growth (%)
-15.64
19.95
20.17
-6.39
Raw materials
-874.22
-1,172.41
-906.86
-679.15
As % of sales
74.98
84.82
78.7
70.83
Employee costs
-54.62
-54.87
-50.06
-38.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
7.17
-111.64
-83.22
43.01
Depreciation
-26.49
-28.47
-41.73
-31.85
Tax paid
-0.94
37.77
28.62
-13.93
Working capital
97.55
-187.86
48.12
87.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.64
19.95
20.17
-6.39
Op profit growth
216.82
-48.95
-43.44
37.91
EBIT growth
567.26
-64.67
-61.99
73.07
Net profit growth
-108.43
35.29
-287.75
-164.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Jun-2012
Gross Sales
1,190.15
1,406.95
1,166.54
982.26
1,055
Excise Duty
49.15
47.52
40.77
29.38
31.56
Net Sales
1,141
1,359.43
1,125.77
952.86
1,023.42
Other Operating Income
24.87
22.69
26.45
3
0.88
Other Income
5.91
4.15
5.96
12.65
8.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
SUNIL CHORARIA
Director
ROHIT RAJGOPAL DHOOT
Additional Director & CFO
DILIP PATODIA
Director
NIRAD KANT BAGLA
Whole-time Director
CHAND BIHARI PATODIA
Additional Director
SUBRAMANIAN SATHYAMURTHY
Company Secretary
ANAND SHARMA
Reports by Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged
Summary
Incorporated in 1932, The Oudh Sugar Mills is headed by K K Birla as Chairman. Initially, a sugar mill was set up at Hargaon, UP, with a crushing capacity of 5000 tpd. It purchased another sugar mill at Rosa in 1976-77 with a capacity of 1000 tpd. The third sugar mill owned by the company, at Narkatagaunj, Bihar, has a capacity of 2500 tpd.It had set up a distillery, an oil mill and a solvent extraction plant, at Sitapur, UP. It has a fruit and vegetable canning factory in Allahabad and a paint factory in Calcutta. It also has an ice factory at Hargaon with a capacity of 10 tpd. In 1996, the paid up capital has been increased to Rs 1038.62 lac by issue and allotment of 6,92,386 ordinary shares of Rs 100 each for cash at a premium of Rs 400 per share on rights basis which was fully subscribed.The company has expanded the sugarcane crushing capacity of its Narkatiaganj Sugar factory from 2500 tonnes per day to 5000 tonnes per day. Due to inadequate supply of sugarcane the expansion programme is deferred and is expected to be completed during the current financial year.
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.