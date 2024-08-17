iifl-logo-icon 1
Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged Share Price

130.75
(-2.86%)
Mar 22, 2017|03:57:55 PM

Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

133.5

Prev. Close

134.6

Turnover(Lac.)

629.68

Day's High

136.8

Day's Low

130.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

338.87

P/E

2.3

EPS

56.8

Divi. Yield

0

Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged Corporate Action

Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:39 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.67%

Non-Promoter- 4.13%

Institutions: 4.13%

Non-Institutions: 34.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

26.04

26.04

26.04

26.04

Preference Capital

50

50

50

50

Reserves

-144.79

-151.08

-74.83

-20.26

Net Worth

-68.75

-75.04

1.2

55.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1,165.86

1,382.13

1,152.21

958.77

yoy growth (%)

-15.64

19.95

20.17

-6.39

Raw materials

-874.22

-1,172.41

-906.86

-679.15

As % of sales

74.98

84.82

78.7

70.83

Employee costs

-54.62

-54.87

-50.06

-38.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

7.17

-111.64

-83.22

43.01

Depreciation

-26.49

-28.47

-41.73

-31.85

Tax paid

-0.94

37.77

28.62

-13.93

Working capital

97.55

-187.86

48.12

87.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.64

19.95

20.17

-6.39

Op profit growth

216.82

-48.95

-43.44

37.91

EBIT growth

567.26

-64.67

-61.99

73.07

Net profit growth

-108.43

35.29

-287.75

-164.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Jun-2012

Gross Sales

1,190.15

1,406.95

1,166.54

982.26

1,055

Excise Duty

49.15

47.52

40.77

29.38

31.56

Net Sales

1,141

1,359.43

1,125.77

952.86

1,023.42

Other Operating Income

24.87

22.69

26.45

3

0.88

Other Income

5.91

4.15

5.96

12.65

8.22

Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

SUNIL CHORARIA

Director

ROHIT RAJGOPAL DHOOT

Additional Director & CFO

DILIP PATODIA

Director

NIRAD KANT BAGLA

Whole-time Director

CHAND BIHARI PATODIA

Additional Director

SUBRAMANIAN SATHYAMURTHY

Company Secretary

ANAND SHARMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged

Summary

Incorporated in 1932, The Oudh Sugar Mills is headed by K K Birla as Chairman. Initially, a sugar mill was set up at Hargaon, UP, with a crushing capacity of 5000 tpd. It purchased another sugar mill at Rosa in 1976-77 with a capacity of 1000 tpd. The third sugar mill owned by the company, at Narkatagaunj, Bihar, has a capacity of 2500 tpd.It had set up a distillery, an oil mill and a solvent extraction plant, at Sitapur, UP. It has a fruit and vegetable canning factory in Allahabad and a paint factory in Calcutta. It also has an ice factory at Hargaon with a capacity of 10 tpd. In 1996, the paid up capital has been increased to Rs 1038.62 lac by issue and allotment of 6,92,386 ordinary shares of Rs 100 each for cash at a premium of Rs 400 per share on rights basis which was fully subscribed.The company has expanded the sugarcane crushing capacity of its Narkatiaganj Sugar factory from 2500 tonnes per day to 5000 tonnes per day. Due to inadequate supply of sugarcane the expansion programme is deferred and is expected to be completed during the current financial year.
