|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.64
19.95
20.17
-6.39
Op profit growth
216.89
-49
-43.47
38.05
EBIT growth
505.5
-61.08
-61.27
70.81
Net profit growth
-113.91
34.77
-272.87
-171.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.92
3.17
7.46
15.88
EBIT margin
10.16
1.41
4.36
13.54
Net profit margin
0.85
-5.16
-4.59
3.19
RoCE
10.57
1.69
4.11
11.05
RoNW
-5.23
115.02
-27.68
12.99
RoA
0.22
-1.54
-1.08
0.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.82
0
0
15.7
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.35
-38.35
-36.37
-0.45
Book value per share
-16.29
-20.13
8.2
28.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.34
0
0
1.1
P/CEPS
-10.42
-0.51
-0.56
-38.04
P/B
-1.86
-0.49
-1.86
1.87
EV/EBIDTA
8.72
22.07
12.51
6.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-8.97
-34.56
-35.04
-31.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18.02
11.86
11.18
12.15
Inventory days
224.06
217.18
290.47
261.41
Creditor days
-147.18
-138.8
-148.62
-125.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.1
-0.15
-0.38
-1.52
Net debt / equity
-25.75
-19.25
51.38
13.6
Net debt / op. profit
7.85
23
12.76
6.64
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.98
-84.82
-78.7
-70.83
Employee costs
-4.68
-3.97
-4.34
-4
Other costs
-8.4
-8.02
-9.47
-9.28
