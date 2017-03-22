iifl-logo-icon 1
Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged Key Ratios

130.75
(-2.86%)
Mar 22, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.64

19.95

20.17

-6.39

Op profit growth

216.89

-49

-43.47

38.05

EBIT growth

505.5

-61.08

-61.27

70.81

Net profit growth

-113.91

34.77

-272.87

-171.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.92

3.17

7.46

15.88

EBIT margin

10.16

1.41

4.36

13.54

Net profit margin

0.85

-5.16

-4.59

3.19

RoCE

10.57

1.69

4.11

11.05

RoNW

-5.23

115.02

-27.68

12.99

RoA

0.22

-1.54

-1.08

0.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.82

0

0

15.7

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.35

-38.35

-36.37

-0.45

Book value per share

-16.29

-20.13

8.2

28.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.34

0

0

1.1

P/CEPS

-10.42

-0.51

-0.56

-38.04

P/B

-1.86

-0.49

-1.86

1.87

EV/EBIDTA

8.72

22.07

12.51

6.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-8.97

-34.56

-35.04

-31.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

18.02

11.86

11.18

12.15

Inventory days

224.06

217.18

290.47

261.41

Creditor days

-147.18

-138.8

-148.62

-125.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.1

-0.15

-0.38

-1.52

Net debt / equity

-25.75

-19.25

51.38

13.6

Net debt / op. profit

7.85

23

12.76

6.64

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.98

-84.82

-78.7

-70.83

Employee costs

-4.68

-3.97

-4.34

-4

Other costs

-8.4

-8.02

-9.47

-9.28

