Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
26.04
26.04
26.04
26.04
Preference Capital
50
50
50
50
Reserves
-144.79
-151.08
-74.83
-20.26
Net Worth
-68.75
-75.04
1.2
55.78
Minority Interest
Debt
1,097.19
1,014.93
1,102.49
1,005.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
113.3
111.04
111.91
114.49
Total Liabilities
1,141.74
1,050.93
1,215.61
1,175.75
Fixed Assets
523.84
535.27
551.33
584.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.98
10.98
10.8
10.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
241.4
240.09
201.92
175.88
Networking Capital
362.88
260.34
447.81
399.57
Inventories
737.78
693.59
951.19
882.74
Inventory Days
230.97
183.16
301.31
336.05
Sundry Debtors
65.23
49.91
39.92
30.71
Debtor Days
20.42
13.18
12.64
11.69
Other Current Assets
66.97
131.75
62.44
31.85
Sundry Creditors
-307.5
-520.6
-497.23
-371.03
Creditor Days
96.26
137.48
157.51
141.24
Other Current Liabilities
-199.6
-94.31
-108.51
-174.7
Cash
2.64
4.27
3.76
4.99
Total Assets
1,141.74
1,050.95
1,215.62
1,175.75
