Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
7.17
-111.64
-83.22
43.01
Depreciation
-26.49
-28.47
-41.73
-31.85
Tax paid
-0.94
37.77
28.62
-13.93
Working capital
97.55
-187.86
48.12
87.59
Other operating items
Operating
77.29
-290.2
-48.21
84.82
Capital expenditure
3.19
10.46
7
8.82
Free cash flow
80.48
-279.73
-41.21
93.64
Equity raised
-302.1
-152.03
-40.49
-98.75
Investing
0
0.18
0
0
Financing
380.56
232.18
402.33
472.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
158.94
-199.41
320.62
467.83
