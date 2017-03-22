iifl-logo-icon 1
Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

130.75
(-2.86%)
Mar 22, 2017|03:57:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged

Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

7.17

-111.64

-83.22

43.01

Depreciation

-26.49

-28.47

-41.73

-31.85

Tax paid

-0.94

37.77

28.62

-13.93

Working capital

97.55

-187.86

48.12

87.59

Other operating items

Operating

77.29

-290.2

-48.21

84.82

Capital expenditure

3.19

10.46

7

8.82

Free cash flow

80.48

-279.73

-41.21

93.64

Equity raised

-302.1

-152.03

-40.49

-98.75

Investing

0

0.18

0

0

Financing

380.56

232.18

402.33

472.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

158.94

-199.41

320.62

467.83

QUICKLINKS FOR Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged

