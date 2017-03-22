iifl-logo-icon 1
Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

130.75
(-2.86%)
Mar 22, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1,165.86

1,382.13

1,152.21

958.77

yoy growth (%)

-15.64

19.95

20.17

-6.39

Raw materials

-874.22

-1,172.41

-906.86

-679.15

As % of sales

74.98

84.82

78.7

70.83

Employee costs

-54.62

-54.87

-50.06

-38.35

As % of sales

4.68

3.97

4.34

4

Other costs

-97.73

-110.87

-109.15

-88.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.38

8.02

9.47

9.27

Operating profit

139.29

43.96

86.12

152.3

OPM

11.94

3.18

7.47

15.88

Depreciation

-26.49

-28.47

-41.73

-31.85

Interest expense

-107.74

-128.87

-131.98

-85.28

Other income

2.12

1.73

4.36

7.85

Profit before tax

7.17

-111.64

-83.22

43.01

Taxes

-0.94

37.77

28.62

-13.93

Tax rate

-13.2

-33.83

-34.39

-32.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.23

-73.87

-54.59

29.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.23

-73.87

-54.59

29.08

yoy growth (%)

-108.43

35.29

-287.75

-164.72

NPM

0.53

-5.34

-4.73

3.03

