|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1,165.86
1,382.13
1,152.21
958.77
yoy growth (%)
-15.64
19.95
20.17
-6.39
Raw materials
-874.22
-1,172.41
-906.86
-679.15
As % of sales
74.98
84.82
78.7
70.83
Employee costs
-54.62
-54.87
-50.06
-38.35
As % of sales
4.68
3.97
4.34
4
Other costs
-97.73
-110.87
-109.15
-88.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.38
8.02
9.47
9.27
Operating profit
139.29
43.96
86.12
152.3
OPM
11.94
3.18
7.47
15.88
Depreciation
-26.49
-28.47
-41.73
-31.85
Interest expense
-107.74
-128.87
-131.98
-85.28
Other income
2.12
1.73
4.36
7.85
Profit before tax
7.17
-111.64
-83.22
43.01
Taxes
-0.94
37.77
28.62
-13.93
Tax rate
-13.2
-33.83
-34.39
-32.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.23
-73.87
-54.59
29.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.23
-73.87
-54.59
29.08
yoy growth (%)
-108.43
35.29
-287.75
-164.72
NPM
0.53
-5.34
-4.73
3.03
