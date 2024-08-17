Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd Merged Summary

Incorporated in 1932, The Oudh Sugar Mills is headed by K K Birla as Chairman. Initially, a sugar mill was set up at Hargaon, UP, with a crushing capacity of 5000 tpd. It purchased another sugar mill at Rosa in 1976-77 with a capacity of 1000 tpd. The third sugar mill owned by the company, at Narkatagaunj, Bihar, has a capacity of 2500 tpd.It had set up a distillery, an oil mill and a solvent extraction plant, at Sitapur, UP. It has a fruit and vegetable canning factory in Allahabad and a paint factory in Calcutta. It also has an ice factory at Hargaon with a capacity of 10 tpd. In 1996, the paid up capital has been increased to Rs 1038.62 lac by issue and allotment of 6,92,386 ordinary shares of Rs 100 each for cash at a premium of Rs 400 per share on rights basis which was fully subscribed.The company has expanded the sugarcane crushing capacity of its Narkatiaganj Sugar factory from 2500 tonnes per day to 5000 tonnes per day. Due to inadequate supply of sugarcane the expansion programme is deferred and is expected to be completed during the current financial year.