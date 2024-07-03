iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd Share Price

14.63
(-4.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.26
  • Day's High15.33
  • 52 Wk High21.99
  • Prev. Close15.25
  • Day's Low14.6
  • 52 Wk Low 14.1
  • Turnover (lac)69.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value12.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)318.68
  • Div. Yield1.13
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

15.26

Prev. Close

15.25

Turnover(Lac.)

69.04

Day's High

15.33

Day's Low

14.6

52 Week's High

21.99

52 Week's Low

14.1

Book Value

12.82

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

318.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

1.13

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:56 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.96%

Non-Promoter- 14.17%

Institutions: 14.16%

Non-Institutions: 56.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.56

37.56

37.56

37.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

230.74

218.04

245.03

188.45

Net Worth

268.3

255.6

282.59

226.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

468.75

426.46

370.33

286.35

yoy growth (%)

9.91

15.15

29.32

29.09

Raw materials

-312.22

-316.65

-280.81

-213.85

As % of sales

66.6

74.25

75.82

74.68

Employee costs

-18.34

-13.84

-12.54

-13.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

47.18

12.22

-16.54

-23.88

Depreciation

-15.51

-14.74

-14.57

-13.34

Tax paid

12.98

-3.93

8.66

6.26

Working capital

17.9

43.59

-5.99

-3.68

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.91

15.15

29.32

29.09

Op profit growth

50.67

61.69

55.08

-2.79

EBIT growth

65.93

90.04

102.06

-43.04

Net profit growth

625.44

-205.23

-55.27

463.18

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Chairman

Ramesh Katti

Executive Director & MD

Nikhil Umesh Katti

Executive Director

Sneha Nitin Dev

E D & Wholetime Director

Kush Katti

E D & Wholetime Director

Mukesh Kumar

Independent Director

Shivanand Tubachi

Independent Director

Basavaraj Hagaragi

Independent Director

Surendra Shantaveer Khot

Independent Director

Pratibha Munnolli

Independent Director

Vishnukumar Kulkarni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd

Summary

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited was incorporated with the name of Vishwanath Sugars Limited on May 02, 1995. The Company was granted the Certificate of Commencement of Business by the RoC, Bangalore on December 21, 1999. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Vishwanath Sugar and Steel Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 28, 2010 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The name of the Company was further changed to Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited on November 29, 2012.The Company is an integrated sugar and other allied products manufacturing company operating from Belgaum District in the State of Karnataka which is designated as one of the High Recovery zones for sugar production by Government of India. The Company operates a cane crushing capacity of 11000 TCD, ethanol production capacity of 100 Kilo Liters and power generation capacity of 36.40 kWh. The Companys operations comprises of Production of sugar, alcoholic spirits by distillation including ethanol, blending and bottling of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), vinegar and generation of power.In 2001, the Company commenced commercial operations for their Distillery segment; commenced operations for the Sugar segment and Co-generation segment in 2006; commenced operations for the Indian Made Liquor segment in 2008. In 2009, the co-generation power plant Unit II commenced. Further, Manufacturing of Indian Made Liquor brands of the Company commenced at Yelahanka,
Company FAQs

What is the Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd share price today?

The Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd is ₹318.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd is ₹14.1 and ₹21.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd?

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.21%, 3 Years at -15.25%, 1 Year at -9.23%, 6 Month at -11.29%, 3 Month at -21.67% and 1 Month at -5.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.05 %
Institutions - 9.94 %
Public - 61.02 %

