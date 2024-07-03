Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹15.26
Prev. Close₹15.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹69.04
Day's High₹15.33
Day's Low₹14.6
52 Week's High₹21.99
52 Week's Low₹14.1
Book Value₹12.82
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)318.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield1.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.56
37.56
37.56
37.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
230.74
218.04
245.03
188.45
Net Worth
268.3
255.6
282.59
226.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
468.75
426.46
370.33
286.35
yoy growth (%)
9.91
15.15
29.32
29.09
Raw materials
-312.22
-316.65
-280.81
-213.85
As % of sales
66.6
74.25
75.82
74.68
Employee costs
-18.34
-13.84
-12.54
-13.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
47.18
12.22
-16.54
-23.88
Depreciation
-15.51
-14.74
-14.57
-13.34
Tax paid
12.98
-3.93
8.66
6.26
Working capital
17.9
43.59
-5.99
-3.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.91
15.15
29.32
29.09
Op profit growth
50.67
61.69
55.08
-2.79
EBIT growth
65.93
90.04
102.06
-43.04
Net profit growth
625.44
-205.23
-55.27
463.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Chairman
Ramesh Katti
Executive Director & MD
Nikhil Umesh Katti
Executive Director
Sneha Nitin Dev
E D & Wholetime Director
Kush Katti
E D & Wholetime Director
Mukesh Kumar
Independent Director
Shivanand Tubachi
Independent Director
Basavaraj Hagaragi
Independent Director
Surendra Shantaveer Khot
Independent Director
Pratibha Munnolli
Independent Director
Vishnukumar Kulkarni
Reports by Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd
Summary
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited was incorporated with the name of Vishwanath Sugars Limited on May 02, 1995. The Company was granted the Certificate of Commencement of Business by the RoC, Bangalore on December 21, 1999. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Vishwanath Sugar and Steel Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 28, 2010 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The name of the Company was further changed to Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited on November 29, 2012.The Company is an integrated sugar and other allied products manufacturing company operating from Belgaum District in the State of Karnataka which is designated as one of the High Recovery zones for sugar production by Government of India. The Company operates a cane crushing capacity of 11000 TCD, ethanol production capacity of 100 Kilo Liters and power generation capacity of 36.40 kWh. The Companys operations comprises of Production of sugar, alcoholic spirits by distillation including ethanol, blending and bottling of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), vinegar and generation of power.In 2001, the Company commenced commercial operations for their Distillery segment; commenced operations for the Sugar segment and Co-generation segment in 2006; commenced operations for the Indian Made Liquor segment in 2008. In 2009, the co-generation power plant Unit II commenced. Further, Manufacturing of Indian Made Liquor brands of the Company commenced at Yelahanka,
Read More
The Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd is ₹318.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd is ₹14.1 and ₹21.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.21%, 3 Years at -15.25%, 1 Year at -9.23%, 6 Month at -11.29%, 3 Month at -21.67% and 1 Month at -5.40%.
