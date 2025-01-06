iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.44
(-5.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Vishwaraj Sugar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

47.18

12.22

-16.54

-23.88

Depreciation

-15.51

-14.74

-14.57

-13.34

Tax paid

12.98

-3.93

8.66

6.26

Working capital

17.9

43.59

-5.99

-3.68

Other operating items

Operating

62.55

37.13

-28.44

-34.65

Capital expenditure

32.95

8.25

37.95

-17.11

Free cash flow

95.5

45.38

9.5

-51.76

Equity raised

373.31

364.42

372.09

388.87

Investing

0

0

0.23

0.55

Financing

-5.81

59.56

47.07

24.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

463

469.37

428.89

361.81

