Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.56
37.56
37.56
37.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
230.74
218.04
245.03
188.45
Net Worth
268.3
255.6
282.59
226.01
Minority Interest
Debt
365.52
355.59
370.44
376.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.66
35.17
12.28
1.82
Total Liabilities
670.48
646.36
665.31
604.09
Fixed Assets
410.94
302.09
299.61
282.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.31
1.31
1.31
1.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
25.8
1.01
Networking Capital
257.02
340.36
325.43
270.72
Inventories
276.53
303.05
366.8
285.72
Inventory Days
285.61
244.54
Sundry Debtors
40.64
43.3
32.25
29.97
Debtor Days
25.11
25.65
Other Current Assets
68.55
73.83
42.91
63.99
Sundry Creditors
-97.91
-61.37
-93.76
-66.74
Creditor Days
73
57.12
Other Current Liabilities
-30.79
-18.45
-22.77
-42.22
Cash
1.19
2.59
13.16
48.86
Total Assets
670.46
646.35
665.31
604.08
No Record Found
