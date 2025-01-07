Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
468.75
426.46
370.33
286.35
yoy growth (%)
9.91
15.15
29.32
29.09
Raw materials
-312.22
-316.65
-280.81
-213.85
As % of sales
66.6
74.25
75.82
74.68
Employee costs
-18.34
-13.84
-12.54
-13.03
As % of sales
3.91
3.24
3.38
4.55
Other costs
-44.73
-33.94
-38.61
-34.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.54
7.96
10.42
12.13
Operating profit
93.44
62.02
38.35
24.73
OPM
19.93
14.54
10.35
8.63
Depreciation
-15.51
-14.74
-14.57
-13.34
Interest expense
-32.27
-35.65
-41.73
-36.35
Other income
1.52
0.61
1.41
1.07
Profit before tax
47.18
12.22
-16.54
-23.88
Taxes
12.98
-3.93
8.66
6.26
Tax rate
27.51
-32.18
-52.35
-26.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
60.16
8.29
-7.88
-17.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
60.16
8.29
-7.88
-17.61
yoy growth (%)
625.44
-205.23
-55.27
463.18
NPM
12.83
1.94
-2.12
-6.15
