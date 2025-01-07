iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.51
(0.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

468.75

426.46

370.33

286.35

yoy growth (%)

9.91

15.15

29.32

29.09

Raw materials

-312.22

-316.65

-280.81

-213.85

As % of sales

66.6

74.25

75.82

74.68

Employee costs

-18.34

-13.84

-12.54

-13.03

As % of sales

3.91

3.24

3.38

4.55

Other costs

-44.73

-33.94

-38.61

-34.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.54

7.96

10.42

12.13

Operating profit

93.44

62.02

38.35

24.73

OPM

19.93

14.54

10.35

8.63

Depreciation

-15.51

-14.74

-14.57

-13.34

Interest expense

-32.27

-35.65

-41.73

-36.35

Other income

1.52

0.61

1.41

1.07

Profit before tax

47.18

12.22

-16.54

-23.88

Taxes

12.98

-3.93

8.66

6.26

Tax rate

27.51

-32.18

-52.35

-26.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

60.16

8.29

-7.88

-17.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

60.16

8.29

-7.88

-17.61

yoy growth (%)

625.44

-205.23

-55.27

463.18

NPM

12.83

1.94

-2.12

-6.15

