Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd AGM

13.81
(-2.68%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:29:54 AM

Vishwaraj Sugar CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202420 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors at its meeting held August 20, 2024 considered the following matters a. Recommended final dividend at the rate of Rs. 0.20/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2.00 each (10% on the Face Value) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024; b. Fixed, Wednesday, September 25, 2024 as the date for holding the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the notice convening the said meeting; c. Approved Closure of Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books for the purpose of Dividend, from Saturday, September 21, 2024 to Wednesday, September 25, 2024 (both days inclusive), for securities held in physical form; d. Fixed Friday, September 20, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of dividend, for shares held in dematerialised form. e. Approved increasing the Authorised Capital of the Company from the existing Rs. 60.00 Crores to Rs. 125.00 Crores. Read less.. We are submitting herewith the copy of the proceedings of the AGM held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)

