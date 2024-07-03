Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd Summary

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited was incorporated with the name of Vishwanath Sugars Limited on May 02, 1995. The Company was granted the Certificate of Commencement of Business by the RoC, Bangalore on December 21, 1999. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Vishwanath Sugar and Steel Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 28, 2010 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The name of the Company was further changed to Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited on November 29, 2012.The Company is an integrated sugar and other allied products manufacturing company operating from Belgaum District in the State of Karnataka which is designated as one of the High Recovery zones for sugar production by Government of India. The Company operates a cane crushing capacity of 11000 TCD, ethanol production capacity of 100 Kilo Liters and power generation capacity of 36.40 kWh. The Companys operations comprises of Production of sugar, alcoholic spirits by distillation including ethanol, blending and bottling of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), vinegar and generation of power.In 2001, the Company commenced commercial operations for their Distillery segment; commenced operations for the Sugar segment and Co-generation segment in 2006; commenced operations for the Indian Made Liquor segment in 2008. In 2009, the co-generation power plant Unit II commenced. Further, Manufacturing of Indian Made Liquor brands of the Company commenced at Yelahanka, Bangalore.In 2016, the Vinegar segment commenced commercial operations. The Company entered into Public Private Agreement (PPA) with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM), Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM), Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC, Mysore) in 2017.In 2018, the Company began construction work for increase in capacity of the Distillery unit from 35 KLPD to 100 KLPD. In October 2019, the Company came up with an IPO of 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Issue of 30,00,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 70,00,000 Equity Shares.The Company added its sugarcane crushing capacity from 8500 TCD to 11000 TCD in 2019-20.