Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd EGM

14.94
(2.19%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Vishwaraj Sugar CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 May 202410 Jun 2024
The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 11, 2024 approved the financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024, fixed the date of the EGM for the purpose of QIP and appointed scrutinizer for scrutinizing the voting of the EGM. We are also submitting the related party transactions for the half year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30, we are submitting the copy of the proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company held on June 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/06/2024)

