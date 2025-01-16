Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the earlier announcement dated October 10 2024 and October 16 2024 in terms of provisions of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday January 16 2025 to inter alia consider and approve the following: - 1. The proposal for purchase of land from the Promoter & Promoter Group. 2. The proposal for treatment of such consideration amount of purchase of land as an unsecured loan on the Company. 3. The terms and conditions for the conversion of the such unsecured loan into equity shares in accordance with Section 62(3) of the Companies Act 2013. 4. Fix the day date time and place for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company. We request you to please take note of the same.

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Friday, December 6, 2024 has decided and approved to participate in the tender floated by Shri Hiranyakeshi Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit, Sankeshwar and to take on lease the integrated sugar factory consisting of an installed capacity of sugar manufacturing plant - 9750 TCD, co-generation power plant - 52 MW, Distillery-Ethanol Plant - 150 KLPD, under Lease-Operate-Transfer (LOT) basis for a lease rent based on the existing liabilities, for a period to be evaluated based on the bid process. Read less..

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 3 Nov 2024

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please take notice that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 11th day of November 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on records the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024. We are submitting herewith the financial results for September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday October 16 2024. With reference to the earlier intimation dated October 10, 2024, we would like to inform that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on October 16, 2024, will be rescheduled to a later date. We will communicate the meeting date in due course of time. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that an urgent meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday September 09 2024 inter-alia: i. To consider and approve day date for Issue opening and Price of QIP; ii. To approve and finalize the confirmation of allocation note to be sent to the eligible qualified institutional buyers intimating them of allocation of Equity Shares pursuant to the Issue; iii. To consider and approve the placement document. Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our earlier intimation dated September 04, 2024, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on September 09, 2024 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 11, 2024 due to some unavoidable circumstances, inter-alia to, i. To consider and approve day, date for Issue opening and Price of QIP; ii. To approve and finalize the confirmation of allocation note to be sent to the eligible qualified institutional buyers, intimating them of allocation of Equity Shares pursuant to the Issue; iii. To consider and approve the placement document. iv. Any other Business matter, with the permission of the Chair. Kindly consider this as intimation in terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended and take the same on your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Final Dividend & A.G.M. The Board of Directors at its meeting held August 20, 2024 considered the following matters a. Recommended final dividend at the rate of Rs. 0.20/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2.00 each (10% on the Face Value) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024; b. Fixed, Wednesday, September 25, 2024 as the date for holding the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the notice convening the said meeting; c. Approved Closure of Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books for the purpose of Dividend, from Saturday, September 21, 2024 to Wednesday, September 25, 2024 (both days inclusive), for securities held in physical form; d. Fixed Friday, September 20, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of dividend, for shares held in dematerialised form. e. Approved increasing the Authorised Capital of the Company from the existing Rs. 60.00 Crores to Rs. 125.00 Crores. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please take notice that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 inter alia to - 1. Consider approve and take on records the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024; and 2. Consider and fix day date time and place for convening the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company and approve notice of the same. With reference to the captioned subject we are submitting herewith the Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jun 2024 22 Jun 2024

We are submitting herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 22, 2024 pursuant Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Audited Results Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please take notice that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 11th day of May, 2024, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on records the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024) The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 11, 2024 approved the financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024, fixed the date of the EGM for the purpose of QIP and appointed scrutinizer for scrutinizing the voting of the EGM. We are also submitting the related party transactions for the half year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve (i) to consider and recommend fund raising by way of Qualified Institutions Placement; (ii) to consider and approve the day, date, time and venue of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be conducted and convened for further fund raising through Qualified Institutions Placement and other matters. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors considered and approved: - 1. Raising of funds through issuance of equity shares of the Company (Equity Shares) by way of Qualified Institutions Placement in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VI of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time and other applicable Laws, in one or more of the tranches for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 99 Crores (Rupees Ninety-Nine Crores only), for cash and at such premium/discount, as applicable, subject to such approvals as may be required, including the approval of the Shareholders and further subject to such other statutory/regulatory/other approvals, as applicable (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 4 Feb 2024