|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|0.2
|10
|Final
|The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 inter alia considered the following matters - Recommended final dividend at the rate of Rs. 0.20/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2.00 each (10% on the Face Value) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.