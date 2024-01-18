The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 inter alia considered the following matters - Recommended final dividend at the rate of Rs. 0.20/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2.00 each (10% on the Face Value) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.