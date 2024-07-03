Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹41.1
Prev. Close₹39.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.82
Day's High₹41.1
Day's Low₹38.95
52 Week's High₹87
52 Week's Low₹36
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.41
P/E8.54
EPS4.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.49
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.3
8.38
4.6
1.4
Net Worth
78.79
13.38
9.6
6.4
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
141.44
93.28
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
141.44
93.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.22
0.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Marotrao Vyankatrao Kawale
Non Executive Director
Sagarbai Marotrao Kawale
Non Executive Director
Ganeshrao Vyankatrao Kawale
Non Executive Director
Kishanrao Vyankatrao Kawale
Independent Director
Inayat Khan Azmat Khan
Independent Director
Brijesh Jaynarayan Didvaniya
Independent Director
Shubham Govindprasad Jakhotiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swapna Rajaram Bansode
Reports by M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated on February 2, 2018 as M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited, a public limited company under the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.The company is an integrated sugar and other allied products manufacturing company operating from Nanded District in the State of Maharashtra. The company operates a single location sugar unit having licensed crushing capacity of 2,500 TCD. In addition to sugar the company also commercialise and sell our by-products and waste products, namely, Molasses, Bagasse and Pressmud. The company is also engaged in the generation of Power for captive consumption. The companies business can be broken up into two segments, namely Sugar and its by-products/waste products. In the year 2020, the company commenced operations of manufacturing of Sugar. In the year 2020, the company Company implemented backward integration and began commercial operations of the by-products and waste products of Sugar along with Co-Generation capabilities. The Company has in the Fiscal 2023, completed three crushing seasons, i.e., 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.At present the licensed manufacturing capacity of various products are Sugar 2500TCD, Molasses 120TPD, Bagasse 750 TPD, Pressmud 90 TPD.
The M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd is ₹60.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd is 8.54 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd is ₹36 and ₹87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -51.84%, 6 Month at -24.55%, 3 Month at -18.47% and 1 Month at 2.17%.
