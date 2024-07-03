iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd Share Price

39
(-2.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:55:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.1
  • Day's High41.1
  • 52 Wk High87
  • Prev. Close39.95
  • Day's Low38.95
  • 52 Wk Low 36
  • Turnover (lac)9.82
  • P/E8.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.41
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

41.1

Prev. Close

39.95

Turnover(Lac.)

9.82

Day's High

41.1

Day's Low

38.95

52 Week's High

87

52 Week's Low

36

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.41

P/E

8.54

EPS

4.68

Divi. Yield

0

M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:25 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.55%

Non-Promoter- 35.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.49

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.3

8.38

4.6

1.4

Net Worth

78.79

13.38

9.6

6.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

141.44

93.28

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

141.44

93.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.22

0.66

View Annually Results

M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Marotrao Vyankatrao Kawale

Non Executive Director

Sagarbai Marotrao Kawale

Non Executive Director

Ganeshrao Vyankatrao Kawale

Non Executive Director

Kishanrao Vyankatrao Kawale

Independent Director

Inayat Khan Azmat Khan

Independent Director

Brijesh Jaynarayan Didvaniya

Independent Director

Shubham Govindprasad Jakhotiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swapna Rajaram Bansode

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated on February 2, 2018 as M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited, a public limited company under the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.The company is an integrated sugar and other allied products manufacturing company operating from Nanded District in the State of Maharashtra. The company operates a single location sugar unit having licensed crushing capacity of 2,500 TCD. In addition to sugar the company also commercialise and sell our by-products and waste products, namely, Molasses, Bagasse and Pressmud. The company is also engaged in the generation of Power for captive consumption. The companies business can be broken up into two segments, namely Sugar and its by-products/waste products. In the year 2020, the company commenced operations of manufacturing of Sugar. In the year 2020, the company Company implemented backward integration and began commercial operations of the by-products and waste products of Sugar along with Co-Generation capabilities. The Company has in the Fiscal 2023, completed three crushing seasons, i.e., 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.At present the licensed manufacturing capacity of various products are Sugar 2500TCD, Molasses 120TPD, Bagasse 750 TPD, Pressmud 90 TPD.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd share price today?

The M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39 today.

What is the Market Cap of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd is ₹60.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd is 8.54 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd is ₹36 and ₹87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd?

M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -51.84%, 6 Month at -24.55%, 3 Month at -18.47% and 1 Month at 2.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.56 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.