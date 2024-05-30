To the Members of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have no key matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report, and Shareholder Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The directors of the company are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

(i) Certain debit/credit balances including trade receivables, other current and non-current assets, trade payables, other financial liabilities and other current and non-current liabilities in the Company are pending independent confirmation and consequential reconciliation thereof.

(ii) The determination of the transactions with MSME vendors and balances thereof, have been done based on the certificate received from the respective parties as available from the system. In absence of complete reconciliation in this respect, completeness of the disclosures in respect of MSME vendors, interest liability thereon as per MSME Act, Income tax computations as such need to be ascertained.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure I", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure II". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There have been no pending litigations against the Company having any impact on its financial position in its financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) Based on our examination, which included test checks, and other generally accepted audit procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

For N B T and Co Chartered Accountants FRN: - 140489W Ashutosh Biyani Partner M.No - 165017 Date: 30/05/2024 Place: Mumbai UDIN – 24165017BKCYQE1397

Annexure I to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 1, under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

(i) In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets on the basis of available information.

b. The Company has a policy of verifying its Property, Plant & Equipment within reasonable interval. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant & Equipment. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared with available records.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not possess any immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Therefore, the provision of sub-clause (c) of clause (i) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. The company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of

Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. The company is not holding any such benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, therefore he provision of this clause is not applicable to the company.

(ii) a. The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in the nature of Term Loan and Cash Credit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from the HDFC Bank during the year on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising (stock statements, book debt statements) filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has made investment, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans unsecured to companies firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties as specified below:

(a) The company has not given any fresh loan to employees during the year and the outstanding balance of loan given to employees as on 31st March 2024 is Rs 76.74 lakhs.

(b) The terms and conditions of investments made, the loans and advances in the nature of loan granted and guarantee provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the company

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the repayment of principal and payment of interest thereon are regular.

(d) The amount is not overdue, on the above loan and advances; hence this clause is not applicable

(e) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans which is either repayable on demand or without specifying terms or period of repayment

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees or security made by it during the year under audit to the extent applicable.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73, 74, 75 and 76 and hence clause (v) of Para 3 of the order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of activities carried on by the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) a. The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities, where applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the records of the company, there are no dues outstanding of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year

(ix) a. The company has not defaulted in repayment of any dues to a financial institution, bank, and government during the period. The company has not borrowed any amount by way of debentures.

The company is not declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender during the period.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has taken working capital term loan and the same was applied for the purpose for which loan was obtained. c. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company any funds raised by the company for short term purposes are not utilized for any long term purpose. d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. e. The Company has not raised any loans during the year by pledging securities held in their subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by the company by way of initial public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

b. The company has not made any preferential allotment/ private placement of share or fully or partly paid convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a. On the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers/employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No such report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors during the year in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c. Auditors have not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year by the company.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) On the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that all the transaction with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act, and the details have been disclosed in the standalone Financial statements in Note no. 25 as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a. Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934 and accordingly, provisions of clause (xvi) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not any incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of Statutory Auditors during the year. We have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The company falls under the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility vide section 135 (1) of The Companies Act, 2013.

For N B T and Co Chartered Accountants FRN: - 140489W Ashutosh Biyani Partner M.No - 165017 Date: 30/05/2024 Place: Mumbai UDIN - 24165017BKCYQE1397

Annexure II to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited ("the Company") as at 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.