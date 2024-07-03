M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated on February 2, 2018 as M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited, a public limited company under the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.The company is an integrated sugar and other allied products manufacturing company operating from Nanded District in the State of Maharashtra. The company operates a single location sugar unit having licensed crushing capacity of 2,500 TCD. In addition to sugar the company also commercialise and sell our by-products and waste products, namely, Molasses, Bagasse and Pressmud. The company is also engaged in the generation of Power for captive consumption. The companies business can be broken up into two segments, namely Sugar and its by-products/waste products. In the year 2020, the company commenced operations of manufacturing of Sugar. In the year 2020, the company Company implemented backward integration and began commercial operations of the by-products and waste products of Sugar along with Co-Generation capabilities. The Company has in the Fiscal 2023, completed three crushing seasons, i.e., 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.At present the licensed manufacturing capacity of various products are Sugar 2500TCD, Molasses 120TPD, Bagasse 750 TPD, Pressmud 90 TPD.