M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.49
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.3
8.38
4.6
1.4
Net Worth
78.79
13.38
9.6
6.4
Minority Interest
Debt
160.8
91.56
60.01
74.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.45
1.6
0.93
0.3
Total Liabilities
241.04
106.54
70.54
81.67
Fixed Assets
71.69
66.47
61.13
54.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.5
6.15
1.45
0.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.02
0.01
0
Networking Capital
101.89
33.26
7.81
25.14
Inventories
97.94
72.58
46.19
57.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.15
0.01
0.02
0.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
33.7
8.87
7.09
0.74
Sundry Creditors
-12.33
-13.91
-23.57
-23.1
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-17.57
-34.29
-21.92
-9.69
Cash
53.95
0.63
0.15
1.23
Total Assets
241.04
106.53
70.55
81.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.