|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 MVKAGRO : 30-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 28, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024 M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 29, 2024.
