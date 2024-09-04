The Date, Time, Venue and Mode for conducting the Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the draft notice of convening such Annual General Meeting. The 6th Annual General Meeting rvill be held on Saturday, September 28,2024 at2:30 p.m. (lSf) via Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) M.V.K. Agro Food Product Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024) Revised Voting Results Revised AGM Proceedings (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2024)