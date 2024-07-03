Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹515
Prev. Close₹514.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹175.82
Day's High₹515.85
Day's Low₹495
52 Week's High₹830.5
52 Week's Low₹479.55
Book Value₹518.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)994.21
P/E11.94
EPS43.26
Divi. Yield1.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.02
20.02
20.02
20.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,008.31
871.14
790.38
645.74
Net Worth
1,028.33
891.16
810.4
665.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,743.65
2,710.52
2,559.39
2,335.8
yoy growth (%)
1.22
5.9
9.57
24.71
Raw materials
-2,114.45
-2,127.71
-1,974.08
-1,805.01
As % of sales
77.06
78.49
77.13
77.27
Employee costs
-100.11
-97.27
-91.82
-78.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
167.22
101.36
106.16
114.24
Depreciation
-51.28
-48.3
-44.87
-44.46
Tax paid
-42.81
-23.78
-17.54
-26.07
Working capital
-37.73
-209.16
407.26
67.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.22
5.9
9.57
24.71
Op profit growth
16.78
-0.81
-2.76
-37.15
EBIT growth
17.6
-2.17
-2.76
-40.54
Net profit growth
60.35
-12.44
0.51
-56.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Nandini Nopany
Co-Chairman
C S Nopany
Independent Director
Ananad Ashvin Dalal
Independent Director
Gaurav Swarup
Independent Director
Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
Independent Director
Kalpataru Tripathy
Whole-time Director
Devendra Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Kausalya Madhavan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prashant Kapoor
Non Executive Director
Amit N Dalal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
Summary
Avadh Sugar & Energy Limited (ASEL), is a part of the prestigious K.K Birla Group of sugar companies with a eight decade exposure in the countrys sugar sector. The Company is an integrated sugar player dealing in sugar, ethanol and spirits, cogeneration and other by-products. The Company has four sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh with a combined crushing capacity of 31,800 TCD, two distilleries with an overall ethanol production capacity of 325 KLPD and a cogeneration facility with capacity of 74 MW power. Established since 1932, the Group is in sugar business over 7 decades and consequent upon various schemes of merger and demerger, Avadh Sugar & Energy Limited was incorporated in March 19, 2015 as a joint venture of The Oudh Sugar Mills Limited (OSML) and UpperGanges Sugar and Industries Limited (UGSIL). Consequent to a Composite Scheme of Arrangement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 2nd March, 2017, and its filing with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur on 23rd March 2017, the residual OSML comprising of the business undertakings located at Hargaon District Sitapur, Dhadha Bujurg (Hata) District Kushinagar and Rosa District Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and the residual UGSIL comprising of the business undertaking located at Seohara, District Bijnorin Uttar Pradesh of OSML and UGSIL respectively was transferred and amalgamated with the Company from 1st April, 2015.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of Sugar and its By-products li
The Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹496.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is ₹994.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is 11.94 and 0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is ₹479.55 and ₹830.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.90%, 3 Years at 2.88%, 1 Year at -22.96%, 6 Month at -19.66%, 3 Month at -35.34% and 1 Month at -16.71%.
