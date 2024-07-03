Summary

Avadh Sugar & Energy Limited (ASEL), is a part of the prestigious K.K Birla Group of sugar companies with a eight decade exposure in the countrys sugar sector. The Company is an integrated sugar player dealing in sugar, ethanol and spirits, cogeneration and other by-products. The Company has four sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh with a combined crushing capacity of 31,800 TCD, two distilleries with an overall ethanol production capacity of 325 KLPD and a cogeneration facility with capacity of 74 MW power. Established since 1932, the Group is in sugar business over 7 decades and consequent upon various schemes of merger and demerger, Avadh Sugar & Energy Limited was incorporated in March 19, 2015 as a joint venture of The Oudh Sugar Mills Limited (OSML) and UpperGanges Sugar and Industries Limited (UGSIL). Consequent to a Composite Scheme of Arrangement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 2nd March, 2017, and its filing with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur on 23rd March 2017, the residual OSML comprising of the business undertakings located at Hargaon District Sitapur, Dhadha Bujurg (Hata) District Kushinagar and Rosa District Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and the residual UGSIL comprising of the business undertaking located at Seohara, District Bijnorin Uttar Pradesh of OSML and UGSIL respectively was transferred and amalgamated with the Company from 1st April, 2015.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of Sugar and its By-products li

