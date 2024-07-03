iifl-logo-icon 1
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Share Price

496.65
(-3.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open515
  • Day's High515.85
  • 52 Wk High830.5
  • Prev. Close514.8
  • Day's Low495
  • 52 Wk Low 479.55
  • Turnover (lac)175.82
  • P/E11.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value518.45
  • EPS43.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)994.21
  • Div. Yield1.94
No Records Found

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

515

Prev. Close

514.8

Turnover(Lac.)

175.82

Day's High

515.85

Day's Low

495

52 Week's High

830.5

52 Week's Low

479.55

Book Value

518.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

994.21

P/E

11.94

EPS

43.26

Divi. Yield

1.94

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.39%

Non-Promoter- 5.50%

Institutions: 5.50%

Non-Institutions: 34.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.02

20.02

20.02

20.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,008.31

871.14

790.38

645.74

Net Worth

1,028.33

891.16

810.4

665.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,743.65

2,710.52

2,559.39

2,335.8

yoy growth (%)

1.22

5.9

9.57

24.71

Raw materials

-2,114.45

-2,127.71

-1,974.08

-1,805.01

As % of sales

77.06

78.49

77.13

77.27

Employee costs

-100.11

-97.27

-91.82

-78.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

167.22

101.36

106.16

114.24

Depreciation

-51.28

-48.3

-44.87

-44.46

Tax paid

-42.81

-23.78

-17.54

-26.07

Working capital

-37.73

-209.16

407.26

67.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.22

5.9

9.57

24.71

Op profit growth

16.78

-0.81

-2.76

-37.15

EBIT growth

17.6

-2.17

-2.76

-40.54

Net profit growth

60.35

-12.44

0.51

-56.63

No Record Found

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Nandini Nopany

Co-Chairman

C S Nopany

Independent Director

Ananad Ashvin Dalal

Independent Director

Gaurav Swarup

Independent Director

Pradip Kumar Bishnoi

Independent Director

Kalpataru Tripathy

Whole-time Director

Devendra Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Kausalya Madhavan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prashant Kapoor

Non Executive Director

Amit N Dalal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd

Summary

Avadh Sugar & Energy Limited (ASEL), is a part of the prestigious K.K Birla Group of sugar companies with a eight decade exposure in the countrys sugar sector. The Company is an integrated sugar player dealing in sugar, ethanol and spirits, cogeneration and other by-products. The Company has four sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh with a combined crushing capacity of 31,800 TCD, two distilleries with an overall ethanol production capacity of 325 KLPD and a cogeneration facility with capacity of 74 MW power. Established since 1932, the Group is in sugar business over 7 decades and consequent upon various schemes of merger and demerger, Avadh Sugar & Energy Limited was incorporated in March 19, 2015 as a joint venture of The Oudh Sugar Mills Limited (OSML) and UpperGanges Sugar and Industries Limited (UGSIL). Consequent to a Composite Scheme of Arrangement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 2nd March, 2017, and its filing with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur on 23rd March 2017, the residual OSML comprising of the business undertakings located at Hargaon District Sitapur, Dhadha Bujurg (Hata) District Kushinagar and Rosa District Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and the residual UGSIL comprising of the business undertaking located at Seohara, District Bijnorin Uttar Pradesh of OSML and UGSIL respectively was transferred and amalgamated with the Company from 1st April, 2015.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of Sugar and its By-products li
Company FAQs

What is the Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd share price today?

The Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹496.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is ₹994.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is 11.94 and 0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is ₹479.55 and ₹830.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd?

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.90%, 3 Years at 2.88%, 1 Year at -22.96%, 6 Month at -19.66%, 3 Month at -35.34% and 1 Month at -16.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.39 %
Institutions - 5.51 %
Public - 34.10 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

