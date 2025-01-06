Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
167.22
101.36
106.16
114.24
Depreciation
-51.28
-48.3
-44.87
-44.46
Tax paid
-42.81
-23.78
-17.54
-26.07
Working capital
-37.73
-209.16
407.26
67.01
Other operating items
Operating
35.39
-179.88
451
110.71
Capital expenditure
43.31
164.54
70.69
40.25
Free cash flow
78.71
-15.34
521.69
150.96
Equity raised
1,311.71
1,139.91
820.45
650.98
Investing
31.63
5.29
-2.84
-8.23
Financing
-154.89
1,573.75
2,096.68
1,962.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1
Net in cash
1,267.16
2,703.61
3,435.99
2,757.01
