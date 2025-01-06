iifl-logo-icon 1
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

494.55
(-3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025

Avadh Sugar FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

167.22

101.36

106.16

114.24

Depreciation

-51.28

-48.3

-44.87

-44.46

Tax paid

-42.81

-23.78

-17.54

-26.07

Working capital

-37.73

-209.16

407.26

67.01

Other operating items

Operating

35.39

-179.88

451

110.71

Capital expenditure

43.31

164.54

70.69

40.25

Free cash flow

78.71

-15.34

521.69

150.96

Equity raised

1,311.71

1,139.91

820.45

650.98

Investing

31.63

5.29

-2.84

-8.23

Financing

-154.89

1,573.75

2,096.68

1,962.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1

Net in cash

1,267.16

2,703.61

3,435.99

2,757.01

