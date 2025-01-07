iifl-logo-icon 1
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

497.55
(0.61%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,743.65

2,710.52

2,559.39

2,335.8

yoy growth (%)

1.22

5.9

9.57

24.71

Raw materials

-2,114.45

-2,127.71

-1,974.08

-1,805.01

As % of sales

77.06

78.49

77.13

77.27

Employee costs

-100.11

-97.27

-91.82

-78.16

As % of sales

3.64

3.58

3.58

3.34

Other costs

-226.27

-226.24

-232.05

-183.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.24

8.34

9.06

7.86

Operating profit

302.81

259.29

261.42

268.85

OPM

11.03

9.56

10.21

11.51

Depreciation

-51.28

-48.3

-44.87

-44.46

Interest expense

-88.42

-116.01

-116.04

-114.27

Other income

4.11

6.4

5.64

4.12

Profit before tax

167.22

101.36

106.16

114.24

Taxes

-42.81

-23.78

-17.54

-26.07

Tax rate

-25.6

-23.46

-16.52

-22.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

124.4

77.58

88.61

88.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

124.4

77.58

88.61

88.16

yoy growth (%)

60.35

-12.44

0.51

-56.63

NPM

4.53

2.86

3.46

3.77

