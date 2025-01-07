Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,743.65
2,710.52
2,559.39
2,335.8
yoy growth (%)
1.22
5.9
9.57
24.71
Raw materials
-2,114.45
-2,127.71
-1,974.08
-1,805.01
As % of sales
77.06
78.49
77.13
77.27
Employee costs
-100.11
-97.27
-91.82
-78.16
As % of sales
3.64
3.58
3.58
3.34
Other costs
-226.27
-226.24
-232.05
-183.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.24
8.34
9.06
7.86
Operating profit
302.81
259.29
261.42
268.85
OPM
11.03
9.56
10.21
11.51
Depreciation
-51.28
-48.3
-44.87
-44.46
Interest expense
-88.42
-116.01
-116.04
-114.27
Other income
4.11
6.4
5.64
4.12
Profit before tax
167.22
101.36
106.16
114.24
Taxes
-42.81
-23.78
-17.54
-26.07
Tax rate
-25.6
-23.46
-16.52
-22.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
124.4
77.58
88.61
88.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
124.4
77.58
88.61
88.16
yoy growth (%)
60.35
-12.44
0.51
-56.63
NPM
4.53
2.86
3.46
3.77
