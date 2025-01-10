Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.02
20.02
20.02
20.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,008.31
871.14
790.38
645.74
Net Worth
1,028.33
891.16
810.4
665.76
Minority Interest
Debt
1,317.33
1,068.05
1,215.23
1,375
Deferred Tax Liability Net
164.77
158.59
155.78
153.05
Total Liabilities
2,510.43
2,117.8
2,181.41
2,193.81
Fixed Assets
1,196.75
1,178.66
1,085.97
1,098.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
79.83
47.48
46.82
15.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
87.05
118.82
134.18
149.53
Networking Capital
1,144.69
768.23
911.23
923.45
Inventories
1,494.97
1,085.03
1,169.73
1,350.65
Inventory Days
155.61
181.87
Sundry Debtors
47.84
72.65
85.69
61.15
Debtor Days
11.39
8.23
Other Current Assets
32.46
29.86
39.03
116.23
Sundry Creditors
-385.57
-371.66
-314.08
-543.73
Creditor Days
41.78
73.21
Other Current Liabilities
-45.01
-47.64
-69.14
-60.84
Cash
2.1
4.62
3.21
6.81
Total Assets
2,510.42
2,117.81
2,181.41
2,193.82
