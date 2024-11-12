Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 12, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 3 May 2024

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has inter-alia approved and recommended a dividend of Rs 10/- per shares (100%) on equity shares, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 13, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: a) the Audited Annual Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. A copy of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors report thereon and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations, 2015 are enclosed for your records; b) recommending a dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders; c) appointment of Mr Amit Dalal (DIN: 00297603) as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has inter-alia considered and approved the appointment of Mr Prashant Kapoor as Vice President (Legal) of the Company in the category of Senior Management Personnel with effect from April 12, 2024

