Summary

Mawana Sugars Limited, formerly known Shriram Industrial Enterprises Limited, a part of the Siddharth Shriram Group, is a well-diversified company having presence in Chlor-Alkali (Caustic Soda and its by-products), Sugar and Edible Oils. The Company is also into manufacture of Stable Bleaching Powder, Soap, providing consultancy services. As at March 31, 2024, Mr. Krishna Shriram (including shares held as trustee of Enterprise Trust) owns 63.49% of equity share capital of the Company.Mawana Sugars Limited was incorporated on March 27, 1961. The Company changed its name in December, 2007. The Companys Chlor Alkali plant is located at Rajpura, near Patiala in Punjab. The Chlor Alkali Plant at Rajpura which was an green field project set up with an installed capacity of 228 tpd. The commercial production at the chemical complex at Rajpura has commenced on Feb 1, 1999.The sugar business of the company which was spined off into a separate subsidiary i.e Siel Sugars Ltd w.e.f. Oct 1, 2002 has two plants in UP. Further the company has incorporated two more subsidiaries i.e Shivajimarg Properties Ltd, a subsidiary of SIEL Ltd and Siel Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Siel Sugars Ltd to carry out its plan of restructuring. The investment of the company in its JV. Daikin Shriram Airconditioning Pvt Ltd (DSAPL) is to be transferred to Siel Holdings Ltd. SIEL received the ISO 9001 certificate for air conditioning compressors produced in technical collaboration with Tecumseh Products Company

