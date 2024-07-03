iifl-logo-icon 1
Mawana Sugars Ltd Share Price

96.85
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open100.98
  • Day's High102.01
  • 52 Wk High137
  • Prev. Close100.06
  • Day's Low96
  • 52 Wk Low 83.4
  • Turnover (lac)64.47
  • P/E8.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value108.74
  • EPS11.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)378.88
  • Div. Yield4
No Records Found

Mawana Sugars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

100.98

Prev. Close

100.06

Turnover(Lac.)

64.47

Day's High

102.01

Day's Low

96

52 Week's High

137

52 Week's Low

83.4

Book Value

108.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

378.88

P/E

8.82

EPS

11.33

Divi. Yield

4

Mawana Sugars Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 May, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 23 Nov, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mawana Sugars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mawana Sugars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.95%

Institutions: 0.95%

Non-Institutions: 35.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mawana Sugars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.12

39.12

39.12

39.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

409.27

378.4

374.25

352.77

Net Worth

448.39

417.52

413.37

391.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,468.91

1,395.92

1,340.34

1,190.65

yoy growth (%)

5.22

4.14

12.57

-19.8

Raw materials

-1,194.52

-976.54

-987.13

-728.99

As % of sales

81.32

69.95

73.64

61.22

Employee costs

-68.74

-79.32

-68.68

-71.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.58

-6.96

-0.98

97.81

Depreciation

-47.57

-66.08

-23.92

-30.34

Tax paid

-32.24

-72.71

2.47

-84.21

Working capital

-54.73

379.04

-102.07

403.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.22

4.14

12.57

-19.8

Op profit growth

32.24

133.72

-80.6

51.73

EBIT growth

202.73

-11.22

-85.91

79.73

Net profit growth

-193.34

-590.65

-95.52

16,290.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,355.09

1,481.71

1,478.13

1,468.91

1,160.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,355.09

1,481.71

1,478.13

1,468.91

1,160.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.62

3.06

4.89

113.73

17.14

Mawana Sugars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mawana Sugars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashok Kumar Shukla.

Whole-time Director

Dharam Pal Sharma

Independent Director

Satish Agrawal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

KRISHNA SHRIRAM

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Kaul

Non Executive Director

Mukesh Chauhan.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mawana Sugars Ltd

Summary

Mawana Sugars Limited, formerly known Shriram Industrial Enterprises Limited, a part of the Siddharth Shriram Group, is a well-diversified company having presence in Chlor-Alkali (Caustic Soda and its by-products), Sugar and Edible Oils. The Company is also into manufacture of Stable Bleaching Powder, Soap, providing consultancy services. As at March 31, 2024, Mr. Krishna Shriram (including shares held as trustee of Enterprise Trust) owns 63.49% of equity share capital of the Company.Mawana Sugars Limited was incorporated on March 27, 1961. The Company changed its name in December, 2007. The Companys Chlor Alkali plant is located at Rajpura, near Patiala in Punjab. The Chlor Alkali Plant at Rajpura which was an green field project set up with an installed capacity of 228 tpd. The commercial production at the chemical complex at Rajpura has commenced on Feb 1, 1999.The sugar business of the company which was spined off into a separate subsidiary i.e Siel Sugars Ltd w.e.f. Oct 1, 2002 has two plants in UP. Further the company has incorporated two more subsidiaries i.e Shivajimarg Properties Ltd, a subsidiary of SIEL Ltd and Siel Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Siel Sugars Ltd to carry out its plan of restructuring. The investment of the company in its JV. Daikin Shriram Airconditioning Pvt Ltd (DSAPL) is to be transferred to Siel Holdings Ltd. SIEL received the ISO 9001 certificate for air conditioning compressors produced in technical collaboration with Tecumseh Products Company
Company FAQs

What is the Mawana Sugars Ltd share price today?

The Mawana Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mawana Sugars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mawana Sugars Ltd is ₹378.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mawana Sugars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mawana Sugars Ltd is 8.82 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mawana Sugars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mawana Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mawana Sugars Ltd is ₹83.4 and ₹137 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mawana Sugars Ltd?

Mawana Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.31%, 3 Years at 7.72%, 1 Year at 3.21%, 6 Month at -18.01%, 3 Month at -17.75% and 1 Month at -4.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mawana Sugars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mawana Sugars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.49 %
Institutions - 0.95 %
Public - 35.56 %

