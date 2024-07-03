SectorSugar
Open₹100.98
Prev. Close₹100.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹64.47
Day's High₹102.01
Day's Low₹96
52 Week's High₹137
52 Week's Low₹83.4
Book Value₹108.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)378.88
P/E8.82
EPS11.33
Divi. Yield4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.12
39.12
39.12
39.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
409.27
378.4
374.25
352.77
Net Worth
448.39
417.52
413.37
391.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,468.91
1,395.92
1,340.34
1,190.65
yoy growth (%)
5.22
4.14
12.57
-19.8
Raw materials
-1,194.52
-976.54
-987.13
-728.99
As % of sales
81.32
69.95
73.64
61.22
Employee costs
-68.74
-79.32
-68.68
-71.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.58
-6.96
-0.98
97.81
Depreciation
-47.57
-66.08
-23.92
-30.34
Tax paid
-32.24
-72.71
2.47
-84.21
Working capital
-54.73
379.04
-102.07
403.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.22
4.14
12.57
-19.8
Op profit growth
32.24
133.72
-80.6
51.73
EBIT growth
202.73
-11.22
-85.91
79.73
Net profit growth
-193.34
-590.65
-95.52
16,290.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,355.09
1,481.71
1,478.13
1,468.91
1,160.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,355.09
1,481.71
1,478.13
1,468.91
1,160.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.62
3.06
4.89
113.73
17.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashok Kumar Shukla.
Whole-time Director
Dharam Pal Sharma
Independent Director
Satish Agrawal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
KRISHNA SHRIRAM
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Kaul
Non Executive Director
Mukesh Chauhan.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Mawana Sugars Limited, formerly known Shriram Industrial Enterprises Limited, a part of the Siddharth Shriram Group, is a well-diversified company having presence in Chlor-Alkali (Caustic Soda and its by-products), Sugar and Edible Oils. The Company is also into manufacture of Stable Bleaching Powder, Soap, providing consultancy services. As at March 31, 2024, Mr. Krishna Shriram (including shares held as trustee of Enterprise Trust) owns 63.49% of equity share capital of the Company.Mawana Sugars Limited was incorporated on March 27, 1961. The Company changed its name in December, 2007. The Companys Chlor Alkali plant is located at Rajpura, near Patiala in Punjab. The Chlor Alkali Plant at Rajpura which was an green field project set up with an installed capacity of 228 tpd. The commercial production at the chemical complex at Rajpura has commenced on Feb 1, 1999.The sugar business of the company which was spined off into a separate subsidiary i.e Siel Sugars Ltd w.e.f. Oct 1, 2002 has two plants in UP. Further the company has incorporated two more subsidiaries i.e Shivajimarg Properties Ltd, a subsidiary of SIEL Ltd and Siel Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Siel Sugars Ltd to carry out its plan of restructuring. The investment of the company in its JV. Daikin Shriram Airconditioning Pvt Ltd (DSAPL) is to be transferred to Siel Holdings Ltd. SIEL received the ISO 9001 certificate for air conditioning compressors produced in technical collaboration with Tecumseh Products Company
The Mawana Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mawana Sugars Ltd is ₹378.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mawana Sugars Ltd is 8.82 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mawana Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mawana Sugars Ltd is ₹83.4 and ₹137 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mawana Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.31%, 3 Years at 7.72%, 1 Year at 3.21%, 6 Month at -18.01%, 3 Month at -17.75% and 1 Month at -4.14%.
