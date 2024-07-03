Mawana Sugars Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,032.91
1,131.38
1,184.05
1,114.13
955.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,032.91
1,131.38
1,184.05
1,114.13
955.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.13
2.24
3.1
2.28
7.98
Total Income
1,060.04
1,133.62
1,187.15
1,116.4
963.76
Total Expenditure
1,023.9
1,136.29
1,143.69
1,117.15
933.42
PBIDT
36.14
-2.67
43.46
-0.74
30.34
Interest
20.06
21.94
18.37
26.12
19.32
PBDT
16.08
-24.61
25.09
-26.86
11.03
Depreciation
25.7
26.29
29.62
35.81
49.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.19
-11.89
0.37
-8.5
-12.2
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.43
-39.01
-4.9
-54.17
-26.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.43
-39.01
-4.9
-54.16
-26.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.79
-2.41
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.43
-38.22
-2.49
-54.16
-26.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.41
-9.97
-1.25
-13.85
-6.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.12
39.12
39.12
39.12
39.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.49
-0.23
3.67
-0.06
3.17
PBDTM(%)
1.55
-2.17
2.11
-2.41
1.15
PATM(%)
-0.91
-3.44
-0.41
-4.86
-2.73
