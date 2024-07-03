iifl-logo-icon 1
Mawana Sugars Ltd Nine Monthly Results

97
(-2.57%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,032.91

1,131.38

1,184.05

1,114.13

955.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,032.91

1,131.38

1,184.05

1,114.13

955.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.13

2.24

3.1

2.28

7.98

Total Income

1,060.04

1,133.62

1,187.15

1,116.4

963.76

Total Expenditure

1,023.9

1,136.29

1,143.69

1,117.15

933.42

PBIDT

36.14

-2.67

43.46

-0.74

30.34

Interest

20.06

21.94

18.37

26.12

19.32

PBDT

16.08

-24.61

25.09

-26.86

11.03

Depreciation

25.7

26.29

29.62

35.81

49.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.19

-11.89

0.37

-8.5

-12.2

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.43

-39.01

-4.9

-54.17

-26.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

-0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.43

-39.01

-4.9

-54.16

-26.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.79

-2.41

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.43

-38.22

-2.49

-54.16

-26.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.41

-9.97

-1.25

-13.85

-6.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.12

39.12

39.12

39.12

39.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.49

-0.23

3.67

-0.06

3.17

PBDTM(%)

1.55

-2.17

2.11

-2.41

1.15

PATM(%)

-0.91

-3.44

-0.41

-4.86

-2.73

