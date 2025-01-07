iifl-logo-icon 1
Mawana Sugars Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

99.88
(3.13%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,468.91

1,395.92

1,340.34

1,190.65

yoy growth (%)

5.22

4.14

12.57

-19.8

Raw materials

-1,194.52

-976.54

-987.13

-728.99

As % of sales

81.32

69.95

73.64

61.22

Employee costs

-68.74

-79.32

-68.68

-71.99

As % of sales

4.68

5.68

5.12

6.04

Other costs

-107.98

-266.21

-252.93

-226.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.35

19.07

18.87

19.04

Operating profit

97.65

73.84

31.59

162.92

OPM

6.64

5.28

2.35

13.68

Depreciation

-47.57

-66.08

-23.92

-30.34

Interest expense

-35.16

-24.71

-20.99

-44.16

Other income

3.66

9.99

12.32

9.39

Profit before tax

18.58

-6.96

-0.98

97.81

Taxes

-32.24

-72.71

2.47

-84.21

Tax rate

-173.46

1,044.19

-249.59

-86.09

Minorities and other

-18.98

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-32.64

-79.68

1.48

13.59

Exceptional items

107.02

0

14.75

349.28

Net profit

74.38

-79.68

16.24

362.88

yoy growth (%)

-193.34

-590.65

-95.52

16,290.51

NPM

5.06

-5.7

1.21

30.47

