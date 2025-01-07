Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,468.91
1,395.92
1,340.34
1,190.65
yoy growth (%)
5.22
4.14
12.57
-19.8
Raw materials
-1,194.52
-976.54
-987.13
-728.99
As % of sales
81.32
69.95
73.64
61.22
Employee costs
-68.74
-79.32
-68.68
-71.99
As % of sales
4.68
5.68
5.12
6.04
Other costs
-107.98
-266.21
-252.93
-226.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.35
19.07
18.87
19.04
Operating profit
97.65
73.84
31.59
162.92
OPM
6.64
5.28
2.35
13.68
Depreciation
-47.57
-66.08
-23.92
-30.34
Interest expense
-35.16
-24.71
-20.99
-44.16
Other income
3.66
9.99
12.32
9.39
Profit before tax
18.58
-6.96
-0.98
97.81
Taxes
-32.24
-72.71
2.47
-84.21
Tax rate
-173.46
1,044.19
-249.59
-86.09
Minorities and other
-18.98
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-32.64
-79.68
1.48
13.59
Exceptional items
107.02
0
14.75
349.28
Net profit
74.38
-79.68
16.24
362.88
yoy growth (%)
-193.34
-590.65
-95.52
16,290.51
NPM
5.06
-5.7
1.21
30.47
