Mawana Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

96.85
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Mawana Sugars FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.58

-6.96

-0.98

97.81

Depreciation

-47.57

-66.08

-23.92

-30.34

Tax paid

-32.24

-72.71

2.47

-84.21

Working capital

-54.73

379.04

-102.07

403.4

Other operating items

Operating

-115.95

233.27

-124.51

386.65

Capital expenditure

-48.91

80.3

15.01

-728.65

Free cash flow

-164.86

313.57

-109.5

-341.99

Equity raised

556.63

675.35

602.31

-482.15

Investing

2.14

36.26

8.55

0.29

Financing

-206.23

345.64

-101.11

-237.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

187.67

1,370.82

400.24

-1,061.75

