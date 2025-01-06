Mawana Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.58
-6.96
-0.98
97.81
Depreciation
-47.57
-66.08
-23.92
-30.34
Tax paid
-32.24
-72.71
2.47
-84.21
Working capital
-54.73
379.04
-102.07
403.4
Other operating items
Operating
-115.95
233.27
-124.51
386.65
Capital expenditure
-48.91
80.3
15.01
-728.65
Free cash flow
-164.86
313.57
-109.5
-341.99
Equity raised
556.63
675.35
602.31
-482.15
Investing
2.14
36.26
8.55
0.29
Financing
-206.23
345.64
-101.11
-237.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
187.67
1,370.82
400.24
-1,061.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.