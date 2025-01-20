iifl-logo-icon 1
Mawana Sugars Ltd Key Ratios

102.48
(5.29%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:39:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.14

12.57

-19.8

5.99

Op profit growth

71.48

-74.29

57.35

-301.27

EBIT growth

-46.78

-78.66

86.75

-174.23

Net profit growth

-950.18

-97.28

45,001

-100.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.25

3.18

13.96

7.11

EBIT margin

1.17

2.3

12.16

5.22

Net profit margin

-5.93

0.72

30.15

0.05

RoCE

2.38

4.94

36.84

73.15

RoNW

-6.5

0.72

-322.49

-0.05

RoA

-3

0.38

22.82

0.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-21.2

2.49

91.81

0.16

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-38.08

-3.62

84.02

-9.49

Book value per share

75.74

87.11

84.61

-98.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.06

18.39

0.9

159.37

P/CEPS

-0.59

-12.64

0.99

-2.68

P/B

0.29

0.52

0.98

-0.25

EV/EBIDTA

6.23

4.59

2.9

4.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

845.25

-32.5

-89.55

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

13.05

12.58

17.44

15.22

Inventory days

172.97

128.2

140.02

92.78

Creditor days

-158.21

-138.01

-205.16

-182.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.65

-0.8

-2.85

-1.01

Net debt / equity

1.43

0.21

0.55

-1.12

Net debt / op. profit

5.81

1.69

1.09

4.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.88

-72.66

-60.8

-65.83

Employee costs

-5.68

-5.12

-6.04

-6.05

Other costs

-19.18

-19.02

-19.18

-20.98

