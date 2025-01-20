Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.14
12.57
-19.8
5.99
Op profit growth
71.48
-74.29
57.35
-301.27
EBIT growth
-46.78
-78.66
86.75
-174.23
Net profit growth
-950.18
-97.28
45,001
-100.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.25
3.18
13.96
7.11
EBIT margin
1.17
2.3
12.16
5.22
Net profit margin
-5.93
0.72
30.15
0.05
RoCE
2.38
4.94
36.84
73.15
RoNW
-6.5
0.72
-322.49
-0.05
RoA
-3
0.38
22.82
0.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-21.2
2.49
91.81
0.16
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-38.08
-3.62
84.02
-9.49
Book value per share
75.74
87.11
84.61
-98.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.06
18.39
0.9
159.37
P/CEPS
-0.59
-12.64
0.99
-2.68
P/B
0.29
0.52
0.98
-0.25
EV/EBIDTA
6.23
4.59
2.9
4.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
845.25
-32.5
-89.55
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13.05
12.58
17.44
15.22
Inventory days
172.97
128.2
140.02
92.78
Creditor days
-158.21
-138.01
-205.16
-182.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.65
-0.8
-2.85
-1.01
Net debt / equity
1.43
0.21
0.55
-1.12
Net debt / op. profit
5.81
1.69
1.09
4.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.88
-72.66
-60.8
-65.83
Employee costs
-5.68
-5.12
-6.04
-6.05
Other costs
-19.18
-19.02
-19.18
-20.98
