Mawana Sugars Ltd Quarterly Results

99.88
(3.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

382.5

386.69

322.19

325.99

380.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

382.5

386.69

322.19

325.99

380.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.44

0.66

0.55

0.44

26.15

Total Income

382.94

387.35

322.74

326.43

406.92

Total Expenditure

392.96

372.11

240.79

284.87

409.42

PBIDT

-10.02

15.24

81.95

41.56

-2.5

Interest

8.39

13.07

9.64

3.01

7.39

PBDT

-18.41

2.17

72.31

38.55

-9.89

Depreciation

8.13

7.97

9.65

9.45

8.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.07

0

0

Deferred Tax

-6.35

-1.23

15.65

11.49

-6.86

Reported Profit After Tax

-20.19

-4.57

47.08

17.61

-11.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-20.19

-4.57

47.08

17.61

-11.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-20.19

-4.57

47.08

17.61

-11.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.16

-1.17

12.04

4.5

-2.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

30

0

0

0

30

Equity

39.12

39.12

39.12

39.12

39.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2.61

3.94

25.43

12.74

-0.65

PBDTM(%)

-4.81

0.56

22.44

11.82

-2.59

PATM(%)

-5.27

-1.18

14.61

5.4

-2.99

