Mawana Sugars Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
382.5
386.69
322.19
325.99
380.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
382.5
386.69
322.19
325.99
380.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.44
0.66
0.55
0.44
26.15
Total Income
382.94
387.35
322.74
326.43
406.92
Total Expenditure
392.96
372.11
240.79
284.87
409.42
PBIDT
-10.02
15.24
81.95
41.56
-2.5
Interest
8.39
13.07
9.64
3.01
7.39
PBDT
-18.41
2.17
72.31
38.55
-9.89
Depreciation
8.13
7.97
9.65
9.45
8.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.07
0
0
Deferred Tax
-6.35
-1.23
15.65
11.49
-6.86
Reported Profit After Tax
-20.19
-4.57
47.08
17.61
-11.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-20.19
-4.57
47.08
17.61
-11.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-20.19
-4.57
47.08
17.61
-11.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.16
-1.17
12.04
4.5
-2.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
30
0
0
0
30
Equity
39.12
39.12
39.12
39.12
39.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2.61
3.94
25.43
12.74
-0.65
PBDTM(%)
-4.81
0.56
22.44
11.82
-2.59
PATM(%)
-5.27
-1.18
14.61
5.4
-2.99
