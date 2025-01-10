Mawana Sugars Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.12
39.12
39.12
39.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
409.27
378.4
374.25
352.77
Net Worth
448.39
417.52
413.37
391.89
Minority Interest
Debt
568.12
383.02
416.74
276.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.63
19.91
22.5
25.95
Total Liabilities
1,034.14
820.45
852.61
693.92
Fixed Assets
204.16
212.76
213.97
243.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
85.34
83.78
83.95
80.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.13
48.8
53.02
69.12
Networking Capital
688.66
436.4
456.43
201.84
Inventories
819.64
629.55
642.08
747.94
Inventory Days
185.85
Sundry Debtors
39.21
32.54
38.86
38.73
Debtor Days
9.62
Other Current Assets
24.64
34.81
20.41
147.96
Sundry Creditors
-151.22
-205.93
-185.89
-659.57
Creditor Days
163.89
Other Current Liabilities
-43.61
-54.57
-59.03
-73.21
Cash
24.85
38.71
45.24
98.88
Total Assets
1,034.14
820.45
852.61
693.93
