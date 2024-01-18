|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|23 Nov 2024
|3
|30
|Interim
|Declaration of Interim Dividend 30% i.e. Rs.3/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each (subject to deduction of tax at source, wherever applicable) for the Financial Year 2024-25 to all such shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members or as beneficial owners in the records of NSDL/CDSL as on the record date.
|Dividend
|25 May 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|4
|40
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting - Declaration of Dividend
